Fortune

Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why

Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
KHOU

Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
moneytalksnews.com

What Is a Secured Credit Card and How Can It Boost Credit?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. If you have no credit history, it can be hard to do things like get a mortgage, find affordable car loans or even rent a bigger apartment. The easiest place to start building good credit is with a credit card....
HAWAII STATE
CNET

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
CNET

Credit One Bank American Express Card: Average Rewards for Average Credit

When a credit card lists "average" credit as its recommended credit for approval, it's not all that common to see any kind of rewards opportunity attached to it. However, the Credit One Bank American Express® Card is an exception. The card offers a straightforward way to earn cash on...
NASDAQ

My Two Kids Are Authorized Users on My Credit Cards. Here's Why

My two children are currently three years old and eight months old. Unsurprisingly, they don't do a lot of shopping independently at this age. But, while they may not have a lot of use for a credit card, they are authorized users on my accounts and both technically have tens of thousands of dollars of credit available to them should they want to go on a spending spree and stock up on Paw Patrol gear.
CNET

BankAmericard Secured Credit Card: Securely build your credit

The BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card* is a secured credit card with no annual fee and few frills. As a secured credit card, it can help establish or rebuild credit, with responsible use, in exchange for a security deposit. If you're looking for a straightforward credit card to build your credit, this card could be a solid fit -- but don't expect any rewards or perks.
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Consider Using a Credit Card When Shopping Online

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you'd like to buy something online, there are now more ways to pay than ever before. Online payment services are promoted as being faster and easier to use than credit cards. For most online purchases, however, credit cards are actually still a better option.
CNET

American Express Blue Business Cash Card: Earn Cash Back Without the Redemption Hassle

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a set-it-and-forget-it business credit card. Cardholders earn rewards which American Express automatically applies to your credit card statement -- giving you the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards without having to think about bonus categories, shopping portals or redemption values. The Blue Business Cash may suit you if you're a freelancer, sole proprietor or small-business owner who is looking for a competitive but low maintenance card.
Nick Davies

Tipping Etiquette for Your Next Uber Trip

To Tip or Not To Tip, that is the question!Photo byKenny Eliason - Unsplash. When it comes to tipping your Uber driver, opinions may vary. Some riders may feel that a tip is unnecessary, while others believe it's a polite way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Ultimately, whether or not you choose to tip your Uber driver is a personal decision, but it's critical to understand the customs and expectations surrounding tips in the ride-hailing industry.
