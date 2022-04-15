Best Buy is a multinational retailer known for selling a wide variety of electronic goods and accessories that go beyond computers and TVs. From juicers and routers to camcorders and smartwatches, you'll likely find what you need online or in your local Best Buy store.

While you likely know you can monitor the retailer's website or sign up for its My Best Buy program to stay on top of deals, those aren't the only ways you can pay less at the checkout. Here are 15 sneaky ways to save at Best Buy.

Trade In Old Electronics

"If they're not too old, you may be able to trade them in for extra savings towards a new device," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews . "These discounts may come in the form of standard coupons, point-of-sale coupons (that is, when you purchase an item, the discount is applied), gift cards, or even just special savings on specific products. These offers will change over time, so be sure to check out the trade-in page for the latest promotions and all the pertinent details."

Take Advantage of the Deal of the Day

"Best Buy has a new daily deal every 24 hours, so check the page to see if it's an offer you want," said Ramhold. "If you've been eyeing a particular device or just looking for a good deal in general, you never know what you'll find! Even better, the retailer has Bonus Deals of the Day which may appeal to you even more than the headliner deal."

Be Willing To Haggle

"You probably wouldn't think that you could haggle and bargain for a lower price at a national electronics store, but you totally can -- in certain situations," said retail analyst Shannon Vissers with Merchant Maverick .

"When buying a floor model (you may be able to get between 10-25% off Best Buy's standard price, but start high), and when buying accessories that go with a big-ticket item. The sales rep will usually recommend accessories to accompany your purchase, and you can request a discount as a bundle if you buy them all together. You can also negotiate a lower price if a competitor is offering the same item at a lower price."

Negotiate the Price on Open Box Items

"Additionally, you may be able to negotiate the price when it comes to items with an open box, items with damaged packaging, certain brands (ask the salesperson about which brands with whom they have price leeway), and very large-ticket items," said Vissers.

Vissers also had another tip for shoppers who want to try negotiating the price of certain items at Best Buy, "You will be more likely to get a good discount when shopping during the last few days of the month."

Looks for Hidden Clues on the Price Tag

"The price tags on Best Buy items tell a hidden story," Vissers shared. "Here's what you need to know:

Price tags with a red tag are temporarily discounted so if you don't want to pay full price, you should buy now instead of waiting.

Price tags with 'C' in the lower right corner mean the item is on clearance and will not be restocked. If you ask a manager, they may offer you an even steeper discount.

Price tags ending in 0.92 represent a one-time price drop. These items are deeply discounted and a very good deal.

Price tags ending in 0.99 represent Best Buy's full price or a slight discount. These are not great deals."

Shop the Secret eBay Outlet

"This lesser-known place to shop Best Buy online can offer amazing discounts," Vissers said. "Just make sure that you cross-check prices on Best Buy's regular website to make sure the eBay price is actually lower (it usually is, but not always)."

Ask Alexa for Best Buy Deals

"You can use your Amazon Echo smart home assistant to talk to Best Buy and find out about the latest deals that are exclusive to Echo users," said BlackFriday.com shopping expert Kristin McGrath.

"Simply set up the Best Buy skill and say, 'Alexa, Talk to Best Buy.' Then say, 'Alexa, ask Best Buy about voice-only deals.' Alexa will respond with current offers, and you can then order items you want. To order items via your Echo, you will need to link your Best Buy account and set your permissions accordingly to allow voice purchases."

Use In-Store Pickup To Save on Shipping

"Best Buy sometimes offers free-shipping promos (especially during the holidays)," said McGrath. "But if your purchase doesn't qualify, you can avoid shipping charges by buying online and picking up your item in store. Simply place your order and wait to receive a 'ready for pickup' email. Some Best Buy stores even have reserved parking spaces for in-store pickup customers."

Look for Gift Card Deals

"You might be able to get a free gift card or discount if you buy a certain amount of gift cards," McGrath said. "These offers, if they're available, will generally be for other retailers'/services' gift cards sold at Best Buy, not on Best Buy gift cards themselves. Check the gift card kiosk in-store to see what's available, or go to the specialty gift cards section on BestBuy.com."

McGrath added, "We recently spotted a 15% off discount for those who buy at least a $100 Instacart gift card. Offers will vary, depending on when you look. Gift card deals are a great way to save because you don't have to rush to spend the funds on the gift card. It's like prepaying for goods and services at a discount. Just make sure the deal you snag is for a gift card you'll actually use (or gift)."

Use Cashback Sites

"Shopping online can help you earn money back on your purchase at Best Buy as long as you click through a cash-back site like Coupon Cabin, which is currently offering 5% cash back at Best Buy," said money-saving expert and shopping guru Andrea Woroch .

"Since electronics are typically pricey purchases, especially if you're buying a new, large screen TV and entertainment system, that extra cash back can really add up quickly. Better yet, download their browser extension called Sidekick, which will automatically alert you when there is cash back available so you never miss out on earning some money back for your Best Buy purchases."

Think Twice About Your Purchase

"For some items sold by Best Buy, you will incur a restocking fee if you decide to return the good," Woroch said. "For drones, DSLR cameras and lenses, mirrorless cameras and lenses, electric bikes, electric mopeds, leg and body recovery systems, premium camcorders, projectors, projector screens, and special-order products, you are looking at a 15% restocking fee and $45 restocking fee for Activatable Devices (excluding prepaid phones)."

"Therefore, it's important that you really think over these purchases and do your research so you know what you need and want so you don't run the risk of wasting money in the event you decide to return one of these items," Woroch added.

Join the Student Deals Program

"If you're a student, you can sign up for the Best Buy Student Deals program to get exclusive offers and discounts," said Samantha Hawrylack, personal finance expert and co-founder of How To FIRE . "All you need is a valid .edu email address to join."

Price Matching

"Best Buy will match other big-name retailers," said Hawrylack. "If you have proof of a lower price at another store, just show it at checkout for a price match."

Join Gamers Club or Reward Zone

"These options are free to sign up for and members earn points on purchases and receive special offers," said Hawrylack. "Reward zone gives you one point on every dollar you spend. You receive $5 in rewards for every 400 points you earn."

Keep Your Receipt

"In case the item you bought goes on sale or the price is lowered, bring your receipt in during the item's return period and you can receive cash back," Hawrylack said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 15 Sneaky Ways To Save at Best Buy