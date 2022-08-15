ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

ZDNet

The 5 best credit cards to pay your bills: Make it a rewarding experience

APR15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash Card is our best credit card for paying bills because it enables you to maximize your rewards while saving money. It starts off with an excellent introductory offer for balance transfers, offering a 0% APR for your first 18 months. The balance transfer fee is lower, too, with 3% of each transfer offered for the first four months before switching to 5% of each transfer, both with a $5 minimum.
ZDNet

The 6 best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards: Sail ahead with the best

Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union® is a financial institution that has long serviced the military community. From its Vienna, Virginia headquarters, it services 11.7 million members and supports nearly 350 branches located across the world. Navy Federal Credit Union is a company whose products are available to active military, veterans, and their families.
Motley Fool

Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants

It's a move that makes financial sense these days. The upside of paying for restaurant meals is getting cash back on those purchases. New policies on the part of restaurants have largely negated that benefit. I like making purchases on credit cards not only because it's convenient, but also, because...
Business Insider

The best ways to earn credit card points on rent and mortgage payments

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You can use a credit card...
pymnts

WebBank Becomes Card Issuer on Amex Network

WebBank has become a card issuer and participant in the American Express network, the Utah-based bank said Tuesday (Aug. 16). “The collaboration allows WebBank to issue credit card and payment solutions that include American Express benefits,” the company said in a news release. “American Express selected WebBank as one of its key issuing banks focused on the FinTech industry.”
The Penny Hoarder

How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
CBS News

Banks are raising savings rates. Here's how to find the best place to park your cash.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate faster this year than it has in decades. This has prompted many banks to raise their deposit rates. However, not all banks have been increasing rates. The nationwide savings account average yield as documented by the FDIC has only increased from 0.06% to 0.13% this year. Online banks have generally been more responsive to rising interest rates. This year, the online savings account average yield has increased from 0.46% to 1.36%.
