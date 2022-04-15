Watch the trailer for award-winning film 'Navalny'

Nicolas Cage is reaching his ultimate form lately thanks to the highly anticipated release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which gives him the most universe-threatening, divide by zero type role imaginable by having him play an exaggerated version of himself. It may be the magnum opus of the beloved actor's career renaissance as a big ode to everything he's done over the course of his career. It's only appropriate then that Cage may be looking to the past for his next role as he's expressed interest in appearing in a sequel to his action classic Face/Off.

