ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch the trailer for award-winning film 'Navalny'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winner of the Sundance Festival Favorite Award, “Navalny” follows Russian opposition leader...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

SC Films Boards Rousing Animated Feature ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Simon Crowe’s SC Films International has boarded Filipino superhero adventure, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X,” a buoyant animated feature produced by Franck Priot at Paris’ Ghosts City Films and director Avid Liongoren of Manila-based Rocketsheep Studio. The acquisition looks set to push Filipino animation into a more global spotlight, pairing this trailblazing project with a highly respected, long-standing animation sales company. SC Films has already been linked to high-profile French production companies on animated features such as Folivari’s “Pachamama” and TeamTO’s “Yellowbird.” “‘Zsazsa’ continues SC Films interest in the wonderful world of animation....
MOVIES
Variety

Orange Studio Unveils First Still of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Closing Film ‘The Green Perfume’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Orange Studio has unveiled a first still of Nicolas Pariser’s adventure thriller “The Green Perfume” which will close Directors’ Fortnight, the strand running alongside the Cannes Film Festival. Starring Sandrine Kiberlain (“Nine-Month Stretch”) and Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”), “The Green Perfume” takes place following the death of a poisoned actor in the middle of a performance at la Comédie Française. Martin, a member of the troupe and friend of the victim, becomes the prime suspect and is also being hunted down by a mysterious organization, the Green Perfume. While leading his own investigation,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Assassination#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Nicolas Cage Reveals Funny Reason Why Ghost Rider Made Him Stop Wanting To Work Out As Hard

When it comes to starring in a superhero film, there’s one thing actors are surely aware of when signing on – they’re going to have to get in serious shape. It’s just something that’s pretty much a given with such a project, and this was something Nicolas Cage was conscious of when signing on for Ghost Rider years ago. The Oscar-winning actor was successful in building an impressive physique, too. However, it seems the Marvel Comics adaptation has now dissuaded him from wanting to work out so hard, and there’s a funny reason for it.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Producers Considered Casting Daniel Day-Lewis as Nicolas Cage

Click here to read the full article. Getting a major Hollywood star to be in your movie is never an easy task, but it’s doubly difficult when a role was specifically written for one actor. That was certainly the case with “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself. The film was written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, who wrote the script before they ever met Nicolas Cage. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two men shed light on the difficult process of shopping a script that only one...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Here Are All the Nicolas Cage Movies Referenced in ‘Massive Talent’

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Nicolas Cage stars as himself. Or at least, a version of himself. The film finds Cage at a rough spot in his acting career, where he can’t seem to book any big roles. It is after Cage has lunch with a potential boss — and forcefully tries to give the guy a sample read of a script — that his publicist (played by Neil Patrick Harris) offers Cage a gig to appear at a superfan’s birthday party.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Lightyear Trailer Brings Iconic Toy Story Character to the Future

Pixar Animation Studios continues to deliver top-notch animated films in the past few decades as proved by their box office, critical, and awards success. After the release of the acclaimed Turning Red last month, up next on their slate is Lightyear, a spin-off of the Toy Story series focusing on the origin story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventure to infinity and beyond. A lot of fans have been interested to see the film ever since it was announced mostly due to the casting of Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character.
MOVIES
Collider

Nicolas Cage Open to Returning for a 'Face/Off' Sequel

Nicolas Cage is reaching his ultimate form lately thanks to the highly anticipated release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which gives him the most universe-threatening, divide by zero type role imaginable by having him play an exaggerated version of himself. It may be the magnum opus of the beloved actor's career renaissance as a big ode to everything he's done over the course of his career. It's only appropriate then that Cage may be looking to the past for his next role as he's expressed interest in appearing in a sequel to his action classic Face/Off.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Steven Schneider Teams With Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji for Indian Horror Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Leading Indian producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has signed a multi-film production deal with Armaan Zorace’s U.S. genre label Dark Hell and prolific Hollywood producer Steven Schneider. Under the terms of the deal, a slate of high-concept films in the thriller-horror genre will be produced in Hindi and other Indian languages jointly by the three entities. Details of the projects under this association have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to “cater to the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas,” the signatories said in a statement. Schneider’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Filmmakers Detail How to Get Nicolas Cage to Star in a Movie About Nicolas Cage

[This story contains minor spoilers for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.] Nicolas Cage offered a suggestion to filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. It came while filming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the movie where Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself. He approached writer-director Gormican and writer Etten prior to filming a scene where, in an existential fever dream, he was set to act opposite a younger, more bombastic version of himself (think Wild at Heart).More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage on Playing Nicolas Cage: "I Wanted No Part of It"Nicolas Cage on How 'The Unbearable Weight of...
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
146K+
Post
785M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy