Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but it is also the perfect time to start dreaming up your next trip. There are plenty of deals going on to save on upcoming fall travel and last-minute getaways before the weather cools down. Travelers can take advantage of discounts from Marriott, Hyatt, and Expedia to visit popular destinations like New England, the Caribbean, Nashville, Orlando, Mexico, and more. There are also major cruise deals going on from luxury and family-friendly cruise lines like Hurtigruten, Holland America Line, and Paul Gauguin Cruises. Below, our list of the best travel deals to book now before they sell out.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO