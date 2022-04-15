ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Jasper Johns Prints Go On View At The Parrish

27east.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning April 24, the Parrish Art Museum presents “An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018,” a comprehensive survey of the artist’s six-decade practice in printmaking, highlighting his experiments with familiar, abstract and personal imagery that play with memory and visual perception in endlessly original ways. The exhibition, which runs through...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Jasper Johns and the Direction of Art

Modern developments in art and music represent a shift from a focus on the emotional to the cerebral. These developments may be more examples of the power of an untethered human neocortex. Love? Lost. Beautiful images of women? Absent. Gorgeous landscapes? Take a photo. Harmony and peace? Old fashioned. Art...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Parrish, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Johns
ARTnews

Getty Trust Names President, $32.7 M. Michelangelo Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 6, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CHANGING OF THE GUARD. The powerhouse J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles has tapped Katherine E. Fleming, the provost of New York University, to be its next president and CEO. Fleming follows James Cuno, who is retiring after more than a decade at the helm of the arts institution, which sports a $9.2 billion endowment. A scholar of Mediterranean history and culture, Fleming has been NYU’s chief academic officer since 2016. She starts in August at the trust, which encompasses the Getty Foundation, the Getty Research Institute, the Getty Conservation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#The Parrish Art Museum#Art And Education#Johns Lrb American
hypebeast.com

2Pac's Childhood Poetry Booklet With Haikus and Illustrations Could Fetch up to $300,000 USD at Auction

A booklet filled with haiku poetry and illustrations done by an 11-year-old 2Pac could fetch up to $300,000 USD at auction. The unpublished body of work is part of Sotheby’s latest hip-hop themed auction and is supposedly “the earliest known manuscript by Shakur to come to market.” Signed by Pac, the booklet is addressed to his godfather and Black Panther Jamal Joseph, “Chui,” “Sekou” and “Bilahl” and was sent to them in the Spring of 1983 while they were incarcerated in Kansas’ Leavenworth Penitentiary. “This is dedicated to my family who are imprisoned for trying to build a better nation for me,” a page reads.
MUSIC
Robb Report

Over 40 Art Institutions and Patrons Have Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Peruvian Rainforest

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of the last 1% of cloud forests...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Will Host an In-Person Book Signing at Perrotin

From 6-8pm CET at the gallery’s Le Marais location in Paris. Daniel Arsham will hold an artist signing of his recent publication, SKETCHBOOK, at Perrotin Paris on Tuesday, April 19. Housed at the gallery’s Le Marais location, there will also be a selection of Arsham’s past books and limited edition artwork.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

The most expensive 20th-century artwork ever auctioned is wildly misunderstood

“If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t really there.” This famous quip says much about our rose-tinted nostalgia for the decade. The fun-loving hedonism of Woodstock and Beatlemania may be etched into cultural memory, but Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portraits reveal a darker side to the swinging ’60s that turns our nostalgia on its head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy