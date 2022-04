WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Black Student Union is issuing a set of demands in response to the controversial arrest of a Black student in February. In a letter to administrators on Tuesday, the Union called for reformations including requiring all officers to complete formalized racial bias training. It also wants all non-violent or domestic violence calls to have a trained social worker among the responders to assist in de-escalation; as well as calling for improved training on conflict resolution, de-escalation, and civic proficiency.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO