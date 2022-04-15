ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Ch. 9 employee from Ukraine holds onto hope that family stays safe as bombings continue

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — The commander of the Ukrainian Marine forces said the situation at Mariupol is critical as Russia continues to bombard the key port.

Ukrainian natives are holding onto hope the Russian siege will end soon, so they can return to their homelands and rebuild after the war is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8EAY_0fAeR5H700
Russia Ukraine War Besieged City FILE - A building damaged during fighting is seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022. Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File) (Alexei Alexandrov)

Channel 9 spoke with one of its former employees who is from Kharkiv, which has been devastated by relentless attacks.

Yevgeniya “Yev” Solodovnikova worked at WSOC for four years as an editor and shared before-and-after photos of the destruction in her hometown.

“The bombs are nonstop,” said Solodovnikova, who now lives in New Jersey.

Her hometown is 40 miles from the Russian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nF3AD_0fAeR5H700
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (Felipe Dana)

“We were on Skype with them when (we) heard an explosion outside of their windows, and we lost connection,” Solodovnikova said about a conversation she had with her in-laws about one month ago. “So it was very scary.”

They are fine, but the building is ruined.

Solodovnikova shared a photo taken about 2 ½ years ago of her and her daughter on the balcony.

“The day was so beautiful that I just wanted to take her to the balcony, so she can smell that same beautiful air,” Solodovnikova said.

She also had a photo of the same balcony destroyed after the bombing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBIfo_0fAeR5H700
Yevgeniya “Yev” Solodovnikova Top photo: Yevgeniya “Yev” Solodovnikova and her daughter on her family's balcony in Kharkiv about three years ago. Bottom photo: The balcony after a bomb struck the building last month. (Yevgeniya Solodovnikova )

“It’s heartbreaking,” Solodovnikova said.

Solodovnikova said she tries to focus on memories from before the war.

“I just want this to be over right away and stopped,” she said.

