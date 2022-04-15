ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Sheridan, 'Seinfeld' actress, dead at 93

By Scottie Andrew
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 15

jane hanson
1d ago

GREAT TV MOM!!! Also ESTELLE HARRIS, I didn't know she had passed too. Both of them were GREAT!!! May they rest in peace. 🙏🥀🙏🥀

Reply
6
Danielle
1d ago

Loved her in Alf and Seinfeld. I’m so sad that the actors, actresses, comedians and musicians that I grew up watching and listening to are all dying at such an alarming rate. 😢😢😢

Reply(1)
4
