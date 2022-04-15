ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

SOCCER: CHS picks up first district win of the year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central High School Red Raiders finally got a district win Thursday night – notching a 2-1 victory over Warren County in...

Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Wildcats fall short to Pioneers in softball

Warren County gave up seven runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 10-6 home softball loss to Millbrook on Friday. The Wildcats led 6-2 after five innings, before allowing the seven-run sixth, which gave Millbrook a 9-6 lead. Both teams committed seven errors in the game. Offensively,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team beats Crocker

After a challenging three-game losing skid, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team dominated the Crocker Lions in their first home game in April on Thursday night, 3-0. The Lady ‘Jackets had lost three close games in a row this past week with two penalty kick losses to Webb City and Camdenton and then a 2-1 loss to Carl Junction in the Parkview tournament. Lebanon has lost three games in penalty kicks this year and defeated Waynesville earlier this year in penalty kicks, but the team has recorded seven shutouts in 2022. “Normally, you see penalty kicks in districts,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “I have never had four penalty kicks in a season, and that’s the number we are at halfway through the year. The girls are getting experience, but now we just need to win one. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Hillsdale Daily News

Baseball Notebook: Pittsford gets their first win of the season, Hillsdale falls to UC

Hillsdale County high school baseball teams were in action on April 14. Catch up on some of the latest scores and highlights from around the league. The Hornets could not catch the Union City Chargers in a high scoring contest that saw both teams reach double digit runs. The Chargers scored four runs in the first inning, and Hillsdale maintained pace with the Chargers as they scored three in the first. A seven-run seventh inning put the game out of reach for the Hornets.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Daily Sentinel

Lady Eagles rally past Meigs, 7-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It’s never over until it’s over. Junior Sydney Reynolds delivered 2-RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the Eastern softball team to cap a 4-run rally and claim a 7-6 victory over visiting Meigs on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup at Don Jackson Field.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Oxford softball wins Lincoln tourney

LINCOLN — Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley combined to pitch three gems, and Oxford won two of three games en route to winning Lincoln High School’s tournament Saturday. Oxford beat Lincoln 5-1, lost to Munford 1-0 then beat Lincoln again, 7-1. Mooney and Crossley combined to give up...
LINCOLN, AL

