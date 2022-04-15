SOCCER: CHS picks up first district win of the year

After a challenging three-game losing skid, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team dominated the Crocker Lions in their first home game in April on Thursday night, 3-0. The Lady ‘Jackets had lost three close games in a row this past week with two penalty kick losses to Webb City and Camdenton and then a 2-1 loss to Carl Junction in the Parkview tournament. Lebanon has lost three games in penalty kicks this year and defeated Waynesville earlier this year in penalty kicks, but the team has recorded seven shutouts in 2022. “Normally, you see penalty kicks in districts,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “I have never had four penalty kicks in a season, and that’s the number we are at halfway through the year. The girls are getting experience, but now we just need to win one. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

