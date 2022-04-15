Memorial Parkway reopens after wreck at Golf Road

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deandreus Marquez Smith was arrested Friday night after a traffic violation in Decatur led to officers finding drugs and a stolen firearm. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to pull Smith over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway Southwest. Smith did not yield to the lights and sirens and continued driving until coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway Southwest.

