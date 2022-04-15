Memorial Parkway reopens after wreck at Golf Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial around 9:05 a.m. caused a truck to flip over and trap one person. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says that the victim is stable but being evaluated at the hospital. According to Webster, the Huntsville...
---- One person is dead after a submerged vehicle was pulled from a pond near Hazel Green early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 14,000 block of highways 231/431 North near Charity Lane, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman. Webster said crews responded about 7:05 a.m....
The Douglas Fire Department has confirmed one fatality after a two-vehicle wreck Monday on Alabama 75. The fire department said they were called at 11 a.m. to a wreck with injuries and at least one person trapped in a vehicle. Albertville and Snead fire departments were called to assist. Douglas...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deandreus Marquez Smith was arrested Friday night after a traffic violation in Decatur led to officers finding drugs and a stolen firearm. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to pull Smith over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway Southwest. Smith did not yield to the lights and sirens and continued driving until coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway Southwest.
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after police responded to call of a child in water in Oxford on Thursday evening. The City of Oxford said that police responded to the call on Canvasback Drive at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on scene, police began CPR on the child. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead and four teenagers injured Sunday night in Blount County. According to ALEA, Alvin Lester Presely, 77, was driving along Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck […]
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that the injuries to the other passenger, Penick, proved to be fatal. Penick was pronounced deceased Saturday at 3:27 p.m. at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga Tenn. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 141 took two...
