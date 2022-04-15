Jerry Seinfeld’s TV Mom Dies: Liz Sheridan Was 93

Photo: ©Castle Rock Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

At the beginning of this month, both of Seinfeld‘s mothers were still alive. And now they’re both gone.

Estelle Harris, who played “Estelle Costanza,” George’s mom, died April 2 at age 93.

And now today, we learned that Jerry’s TV mom (“Helen Seinfeld”), Liz Sheridan, has passed. She had just turned 93 on Sunday.

TMZ reported that Sheridan died in her sleep, naturally, early this morning.

As Helen Seinfeld, she got in on the “not that there’s anything wrong with that” catchphrase, and liked to say about her comedian son in episodes, “How could anyone not like you?” Sheridan appeared in episodes throughout the entire run of the NBC sitcom.

Seinfeld wasn’t her first big go-around onscreen or on stage, though.

Sheridan also played the ALF‘s neighbor, Mrs. Ochmonek, in the 1980s. And before that, she had performed on a dozen Broadway productions, and even dated James Dean. She also toured with a one-woman show, “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.”

If you’re wondering about the other Seinfeld parents?

Kramer’s mom, “Babs Kramer,” played by Sheree North in two episodes, where she revealed Kramer’s first name as Cosmo: She died in 2005.

Elaine’s mom never made an appearance on the show. Her TV father, “Alton Benes,” played by Lawrence Tierney, only showed up on camera once, in season 2’s “The Jacket” episode. Tierney died in 2002.

As for the other Seinfeld dads: Barney Martin, who played Morty Seinfeld, died in 2005. The legendary Jerry Stiller, who portrayed Frank Costanza, died in 2020.