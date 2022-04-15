ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerry Seinfeld’s TV Mom Dies: Liz Sheridan Was 93

By Sean L. McCarthy
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSbes_0fAeOpxd00
Photo: ©Castle Rock Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

At the beginning of this month, both of Seinfeld‘s mothers were still alive. And now they’re both gone.

Estelle Harris, who played “Estelle Costanza,” George’s mom, died April 2 at age 93.

And now today, we learned that Jerry’s TV mom (“Helen Seinfeld”), Liz Sheridan, has passed. She had just turned 93 on Sunday.

TMZ reported that Sheridan died in her sleep, naturally, early this morning.

As Helen Seinfeld, she got in on the “not that there’s anything wrong with that” catchphrase, and liked to say about her comedian son in episodes, “How could anyone not like you?” Sheridan appeared in episodes throughout the entire run of the NBC sitcom.

Seinfeld wasn’t her first big go-around onscreen or on stage, though.

Sheridan also played the ALF‘s neighbor, Mrs. Ochmonek, in the 1980s. And before that, she had performed on a dozen Broadway productions, and even dated James Dean. She also toured with a one-woman show, “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.”

If you’re wondering about the other Seinfeld parents?

Kramer’s mom, “Babs Kramer,” played by Sheree North in two episodes, where she revealed Kramer’s first name as Cosmo: She died in 2005.

Elaine’s mom never made an appearance on the show. Her TV father, “Alton Benes,” played by Lawrence Tierney, only showed up on camera once, in season 2’s “The Jacket” episode. Tierney died in 2002.

As for the other Seinfeld dads: Barney Martin, who played Morty Seinfeld, died in 2005. The legendary Jerry Stiller, who portrayed Frank Costanza, died in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Bob Saget's Wife and Daughters Attended Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral: 'Very Heartwarming'

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters were among those who said their final goodbyes to Gilbert Gottfried on Thursday. Rizzo, 42, and Saget's three daughters — Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara — were in attendance for the late comedian's funeral, which took place in Westchester, New York on Thursday morning, Gottfried's friend and fellow comedian Jeff Ross told PEOPLE.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
Person
Lawrence Tierney
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Liz Sheridan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#Nbc#Alf
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy