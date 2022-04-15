ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Outer Range’ On Prime Video, Where Josh Brolin Is A Rancher Dealing With Murder And A Cosmic Mystery On His Property

By Joel Keller
 1 day ago

Science fiction and westerns don’t seem like genres that would go together, but they sometimes make for very watchable thrillers, like we’ve seen with Westworld . A new Prime Video series takes those two dramas and ads some pretty serious family-oriented stories, as well as a murder cover-up. Seem like a lot? Read on for more.
OUTER RANGE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: Lightning flashes. We hear a voice say, “Know anything about a Greek god called Kronos?”

The Gist: Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) has been dealing with some extreme events in the life of his family and his ranch. The Tillersons, who own a commercial ranch next to his, make a claim that his fences should be moved, since they own the stretch of land they’re on. He and his wife Cecilia (Lili Taylor) are suffering because the wife of their son Perry (Tom Pelphrey) has been missing for nine months. And their son Rhett (Lewis Pullman) seems to be struggling with his fledgling bull-riding career, perhaps due to his penchant for booze.

There’s also something else: While looking for some wayward cattle, Royal finds a massive hole on the edge of his property. It’s an odd looking hole because it looks like it wasn’t dug by anything human. It also seems bottomless. When he reaches into the haze floating around the opening, memories of his childhood, plus premonitions of the future, come flooding into his head. When he yanks his arm out, it seems like hours have passed.

His premonition was that the police were going to stop their investigation into finding Perry’s wife; that night, Perry and Rhett drink their misery away at the local watering hole. Perry pukes on Trevor Tillerson (Matt Lauria), who provokes Perry into a fight by mentioning his missing wife. Rhett goes outside to take care of Trevor, but once he goes back inside, Perry gets the upper hand on Trevor and beats him near to death. By the time they get Trevor back to the ranch, he’s dead.

As Perry tries to stave off Trevor’s brothers Luke (Shaun Sipos) and Billy (Noah Reid), Royal decides the best way to get rid of Trevor’s body is to toss him into the hole. But he’s caught by Autumn (Imogen Poots), a “poet” who asked permission to camp on the ranch.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? The combination of western and sci fi genres in Outer Range brings to mind Westworld , though the family drama feels more like Yellowstone than anything else.

Our Take: Outer Range is a show that wants to be both a heavy multigenerational family drama and a supernatural mystery series. But it’s mostly just boring. In the extremely slow-moving first episode of the drama, created by Brian Watkins, we get a lot of scenes in the dark or near-dark, characters that feel like they aren’t much more shaded than those dark-shot scenes.

It’s pretty clear that, even from the show’s first episode, that it’s straining under the weight of maintaining the weirdness along with the more traditional drama aspects. When we’re introduced to Autumn, she seems a little strange, but that’s about it. But when she says she could buy the ranch from Royal, then gets cryptic when she catches him disposing of Trevor in the mysterious hole, it doesn’t feel quite earned.

In fact, the entire mystery doesn’t feel earned. Royal is a gruff and stoic guy — Brolin’s bread and butter — who doesn’t let all the issues facing his family show. But he finds this hole, puts his arm in it, tries to fill it, tries to cover it, swears at it then… decides to use it to cover up his sons’ manslaughter? It feels we’ve skipped a few steps here. We’re not even sure if the hole coincides with Autumn’s arrival or not. We think it does, but there are other things going on with Royal where he’s losing track of time. Despite his stoicism, he’s breaking down inside.

But we don’t know how long we’re going to have to wait to see some of these emotional breakthroughs. We’re anticipating more scenes we can barely see, more cartoonish drama between the Abbotts and the Tillersons, and cryptic quotes from the mysterious Autumn. We can barely stay awake writing about it, much less watching it.

Sex and Skin: None in the first episode.

Parting Shot: “The whole world has been waiting for something like this,” Autumn says to Royal, before shoving him into the hole.

Sleeper Star: Maybe it’s because we’re Lili Taylor fans going way back, but the fact that she’s graduated from being the supportive best friend to the aggrieved matriarch doesn’t diminish how good she is with not a lot of screen time.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Autumn says she’ll be safe because of “the way the world turns out,” Royal says, “What if it turns out bad, like for your pheasant there.” Yes, Autumn is plucking a pheasant she just killed. Weird for weirdness sake.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Outer Range has expansive scenery (when it can be seen), and decent performances from Brolin, Taylor, and Poots. But neither its family drama and supernatural elements are compelling enough to make up for the show’s slow pace.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

