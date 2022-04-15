ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timed-entry reservations set to launch for Pike's Peak

By Anissa Connell
 1 day ago
A new timed-entry reservation system for driving to the summit of Pike's Peak is set to launch on May 1, 2022.

Reserved time slots will be required starting on May 27, 2022.

The time slots are meant to make the drive to the summit hassle-free and enjoyable to make sure there's space for parking.

Although driving to the top requires a reservation, entrance to the Summit Visitor Center doesn't.

All highway access is weather permitting and there are no refunds.

Those who would like to buy tickets can go online .
