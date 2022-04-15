ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former head of Trump's EPA Pruitt files candidacy for senate

By KJRH Staff
 1 day ago
Former state Attorney General and head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt is running for the U.S. Senate. Pruitt filed his candidacy for the position on Friday.

He served as Oklahoma's Attorney General for 6 years, from 2011 to 2017. He was later chosen by former Pres. Donald Trump to run the EPA.

Pruitt's time as head of the agency was considered controversial. He faced accusations and multiple investigations surrounding ethical concerns over his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists, and misuse of government resources.

He has denied such accusations. After spending a year at the EPA, Pruitt submitted his resignation to former Pres. Trump in 2018. He will now run for Sen. Jim Inhofe's position.

Inhofe announced earlier this year that this will be his last term serving as an Oklahoma senator. Many have since announced they are running for the position with the latest being Pruitt, including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Inhofe's former chief of staff Luke Holland.

RELATED: Who is going to run for Sen. Jim Inhofe's position?

The polls for the upcoming Senate race will happen in November.

This story was originally published by Emily Farris of KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

