New York City, NY

NYC mayor honors hero MTA workers after subway attack

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Cook
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders on Friday honored Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers who raced to save lives and calm panicked New Yorkers in the wake of the subway attack in Brooklyn on...

NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Suspects wanted in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspects police are searching for after an assault on the subway in Brooklyn. It happened on March 2 on a southbound A train approaching the Jay Street station. Police said a 28-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who -- without provocation -- punched her in the face multiple times. A 29-year-old man tried to intervene and was also punched in the face. The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention. Anyone with information about their attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
MTA
Q 105.7

Why is a New York Yankees’ Employee Suing the Mayor of NYC?

Weeks after making the decision to allow professional athletes to play home games in New York City regardless of vaccination status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in hot water, once again. NYC Mayor Adams Facing Lawsuit from Yankees' Employee. Virginia Alleyne has filed a class-action lawsuit against New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Eric Adams says Brooklyn subway shooter’s goal was to ‘create terror’, after NYPD chief claimed attack was not an act of terrorism

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pushed back on NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell’s claims that the Brooklyn subway attack was not an act of terrorism. At least 10 people were shot and 18 more injured after a gunman threw gas canisters into a crowded subway car and opened fire around 8.30am Tuesday morning that caused chaos across city transport networks. More than eight hours after the attack, police were still hunting for the gunman who was believed to be driving a rented U-Haul van with Arizona plates.Ms Sewell told a news conference just after midday that while the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC won't rehire unvaccinated workers, mayor says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that his administration would not rehire unvaccinated city workers. Around 1,400 city employees were fired earlier this year for failing to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Adams said, during a news conference at Citi Field, he did not plan to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the attack

A suspect accused of opening fire inside a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour on Tuesday morning has been arrested after a 29-hour manhunt. Police responded to the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood at about 8.30am after receiving reports of smoke inside the station.At least 10 people sustained gunshots and more than a dozen others were wounded but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, officials said at a press conference.Police announced the arrest of Frank R James on Wednesday afternoon amid mounting questions over how he was able to escape and remain on the run for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Inadequate and antiquated’: New Yorkers call out NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams after Brooklyn shooting

As the New York City police force continues to field criticisms over their handling of the Brooklyn subway shooting, the 30-hour manhunt has resurfaced both new and old critiques of the department, including the alleged mishandling of the investigation, their treatment of unhoused persons and a skyrocketing budget.Several key details have emerged in the days since 62-year-old suspect Frank R James was arrested that suggest there were mishaps that could’ve been avoided, which might’ve even have led to an earlier arrest of the suspected shooter.Mayor Eric Adams revealed in an interview with WCBS Radio that there was “some kind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

