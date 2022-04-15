ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Celebrate National Park Week and Earth Day at Rocky Mountain National Park

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Tomorrow, National Park Week kicks off across the country, and among the many parks hosting special events in celebration is Rocky Mountain National Park.

In order to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to visit their favorite national parks, there will be free entry on April 16. But if that’s not enough to entice you to lace up your hiking boots, maybe some of these activities will.

Saturday, April 16 – National Park Week Activities

Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park, rangers are inviting visitors to check out their informational booths at Beaver Meadows Visitor Center. These booths will focus on topics like ecology, fishing, backcountry safety and more. For young, aspiring adventurists, there will also be Junior Ranger discovery activities. Once kids complete these, they can earn their very own Junior Ranger badge. There’s even a trash pick-up even that will help ensure that the national park will be around to enjoy for generations to come. It’s the perfect way to spend a sunny Saturday while also teaching the family about crucial topics involving the environment and outdoor activities.

Kawuneeche Visitor Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the west side of the park at Kawuneeche Visitor Center, there will be even more opportunities for young ones to earn their Junior Ranger badge. For those that want to test out their backcountry skills, the park is also hosting challenges, like a vertical jump, navigating exercises, and wildlife spotting.

Even if you don’t get the chance to join the fun on the 16th, Rocky Mountain National Park encourages its visitors to try out a couple of trails during National Park Week. The park will also be sharing engaging stories on social media throughout the week.

Saturday, April 23 – Earth Day and National Junior Ranger Day Activities

National Park Week continues through Saturday, April 23, also known as Earth Day and National Junior Ranger Day. Naturally, Rocky Mountain National Park had to host a few more events to celebrate the important occasions.

Here’s the breakdown of the final events.

Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Similar to the opening day of National Park Week, Rocky Mountain National Park will be hosting a number of Junior Ranger discovery activities. Since the day is special for these young rangers, expect there to be a few more families than before. Likewise, the park will once again hold a trash clean-up event and teach visitors about the ecosystem through informational booths, further demonstrating the importance of Earth Day and conservation efforts.

Kawuneeche Visitor Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kawuneeche Visitor Center, too, will have opportunities for kids to earn their official badges on National Junior Ranger Day. There will also be interactive activities for visitors of all ages that touch on Rocky Mountain National Park’s vast wildlife.

Follow Rocky Mountain National Park on social media for any updates about these events and more.

