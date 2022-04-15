Decatur honors music heritage with star-studded concert

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Downtown Decatur will host 2021 Grammy award winner and member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Jimmy Hall at a weekend concert.

The event will also commemorate the birthday of Decatur’s own, Johnny Sandlin. The nationally-acclaimed music producer who was also the founder of Duck Tape Studios in Decatur.

Melody Trucks, daughter of Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks, will add more Southern rock royalty to the stage by opening the show. Sandlin’s grandchildren, Ella Tidwell and Gray Cauthen, along with Tim Tucker and Zach Graham will also join the opening performances ahead of Hall’s concert.

Leigh Ellen Sandlin Cauthen, daughter of Johnny Sandlin, stated, “Having Jimmy Hall help us celebrate Easter weekend Saturday night on Dad’s birthday makes joyous sense. His historic recording work with Dad makes him the perfect headliner in helping us raise funds for the new downtown arts mural being painted at 217 East Moulton Street. The mural will depict so many of the legendary musicians, like Jimmy…”

The Sandlin family is also announcing the creation of a new music foundation. The Johnny Sandlin Foundation for Music and the Arts mission is dedicated to continuing the preservation of Decatur’s music heritage while nurturing current-day opportunities through music and community arts enrichment for Decatur and the Tennessee River Valley.

Hall said, “I am excited to be coming back to Decatur and the Tennessee River Valley. Hoping families will plan to join us for an uplifting night ahead of their Sunday Easter plans…We’ll be playing plenty of the classics including work I did with Johnny Sandlin for the “Rendezvous With the Blues” album, but I am equally excited to get the audience’s reaction on some of my brand new material from the upcoming album. Being there to perform on Johnny’s actual birthday really brings it all home, big time!!”

The concert will be held at the Princess Theater in Decatur on April 16 at 7 p.m. You can find tickets on their website . The funds from the ticket sale will be put toward the new music mural at 217 East Moulton Street in Downtown Decatur.

