Hundreds Still Don't Have Unemployment Tax Forms Needed To File Their Returns

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

New data obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators reveal 557 phone numbers were still stuck in a callback queue at the start of this week.  All of them are waiting for answers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security about their 1099-G. Carol Thompson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people who got unemployment benefits in Illinois last year are still struggling to get the form they need to file their income taxes by Monday's deadline.

That's the highest number since mid-February. IDES would not give a reason for the holdup.

The agency did say if you're having problems accessing your tax form online, you can make an appointment to pick it up in person at an IDES office.

Of course, at this late date, you'd have to file an extension to make that work.

CBS Chicago

