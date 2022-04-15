ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Redistricting Fights Refueled After DeSantis’ Proposed Map

By Ryan Dailey - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wRWD_0fAeLhBG00

Little more than a month after lawmakers left Tallahassee, they’ll be back Tuesday for a special session to pass a congressional redistricting plan.

DeSantis vetoed a congressional map approved during the regular session that ended March 14, triggering the need for a special session as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

DeSantis’ office on Wednesday released a proposed map that likely would increase the number of Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation. Legislative leaders earlier in the week had announced that DeSantis would propose the map. It is highly unusual for the governor to take the lead on proposing maps.

DeSantis’ proposed changes to North Florida’s Congressional District 5 have drawn the most controversy. The district, which currently stretches from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee, was drawn in the past to help elect a Black candidate. It is held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson , a Black Democrat.

Related: Democratic U.S. Rep. Lawson Denounces Gov. DeSantis For Redistricting Plan, Proposal Threatens His Job He Doesn’t Really Do Anyway

DeSantis on Tuesday said the district would be redrawn in a “race-neutral manner” and has proposed placing it in the Jacksonville area.

Democrats cried foul.

“As proven by the proposed map released today, Gov. DeSantis is hell-bent on eliminating congressional seats where Florida’s minority communities have the ability to elect representatives of their choice and he is imposing his own partisan political preferences on Florida’s congressional map,” Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz said in a statement Wednesday.

But the governor’s plan received key backing in the Senate.

Related: Democratic U.S. Rep. Lawson Denounces Gov. DeSantis For Redistricting Plan, Proposal Threatens His Job He Doesn’t Really Do Anyway

Senate Reapportionment Chairman Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, endorsed the map.

“After thoroughly reviewing the governor’s submission and a discussion with our legal counsel, I have determined that the governor’s map reflects standards the Senate can support,” Rodrigues wrote in a memo to senators.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Lawson
Person
Ray Rodrigues
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Democratic Party#North Florida#Redistricting#Republicans#Black Democrat#Democratic#Democrats
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy