Polk County Sheriff Searching For Corona Beer Thief Who Flipped Off Circle K Clerk

FORT MEADE, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a very rude Fort Meade beer thief.

According to deputies, on April 10th, just after midnight, the man pictured below, walked into the Circle K store in Fort Meade and stole a 24-pack of Corona beer.

The suspect is a white male with a red beard.

Corona Beer Thief

Deputies say as he walked out of the store with the beer, he flipped off the employee in the store.

If you recognize the suspect, or you have information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Pfingston at 863-701-4244 (Case #22-15453).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

