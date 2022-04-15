ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff Searching For Corona Beer Thief Who Flipped Off Circle K Clerk

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago

FORT MEADE, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a very rude Fort Meade beer thief.

According to deputies, on April 10th, just after midnight, the man pictured below, walked into the Circle K store in Fort Meade and stole a 24-pack of Corona beer.

The suspect is a white male with a red beard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYiYX_0fAeLgIX00
Corona Beer Thief

Deputies say as he walked out of the store with the beer, he flipped off the employee in the store.

If you recognize the suspect, or you have information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Pfingston at 863-701-4244 (Case #22-15453).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
  • You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Meade, FL
Fort Meade, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Beer#Corona#Flipped Off#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy