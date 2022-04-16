ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Qh8_0fAeLZ4K00

Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.

The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Nebraska took the most aggressive action anywhere in the country, ending the emergency benefits four months into the pandemic in July 2020 in a move Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said was necessary to "show the rest of the country how to get back to normal.”

Since then, nearly a dozen states with Republican leadership have taken similar action, with Iowa this month being the most recent place to slash the benefits. Benefits also will be cut in Wyoming and Kentucky in the next month. Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee have also scaled back the benefits.

Republican leaders argue that the extra benefits were intended to only temporarily help people forced out of work by the pandemic. Now that the virus has eased, they maintain, there is no longer a need to offer the higher payments at a time when businesses in most states are struggling to find enough workers.

But the extra benefits also help out families in need at a time of skyrocketing prices for food. Recipients receive at least $95 per month under the program, but some individuals and families typically eligible for only small benefits can get hundreds of dollars in extra payments each month.

The entire program would come to a halt if the federal government decides to end its public health emergency, though the Biden administration so far hasn’t signaled an intention to do so.

For Tara Kramer, 45, of Des Moines, the decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to end the emergency payments starting April 1 meant her monthly SNAP benefit plunged from $250 in March to $20 in April. Kramer, who has a genetic disorder that can cause intense pain, said the extra money enabled her to buy healthier food that made her feel better and help her to live a more active life.

“My heart sank,” Kramer said. “All the memories from before the emergency allotment came rushing back.”

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, noted the extra benefits were always intended to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and said, “we have to return to pre-pandemic life.” Murphy pointed out that Iowa has over 86,000 job openings listed on a state unemployment website.

But Kramer said she’s not able to work and that even getting out of her apartment can be a struggle at times.

Vince Hall, who oversees public policy for the nationwide food bank network Feeding America, said ending the extra benefits ignores the reality that even as the pandemic wanes there hasn’t been a decline in demand at food banks.

Wages have been increasing in the United States and the national unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.6%, but those gains have been offset by an 8.5% increase in inflation compared to a year ago. Food is among items rising the fastest, leaving many families unable to buy enough groceries.

“The COVID pandemic is giving way to a hunger pandemic,” Hall said. “We’re in a real, real struggle.”

Feeding America, which represents 200 food banks, reports that demand for food has increased just as these organizations are seeing individual donations dwindle and food costs rise. The organization estimates the nation’s food banks will spend 40% more to buy food in the fiscal year ending June 2022 as in the previous year.

For people like Annie Ballan, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska, the decision by Ricketts to stop participating in the program reduced the SNAP payments she and her son receive from nearly $500 a month to $41. Both have health problems and can’t work.

“From the middle of the month to the end of the month, people have no food,” Ballan said, her voice rising in anger. “This is all the governor’s fault. He says he loves Nebraskans, that Nebraskans are wonderful, but he’s cut off our food.”

The demand on food banks will only grow as more states reduce their SNAP payments, which typically provide nine meals for every one meal offered by food banks, Hall said.

Valerie Andrews, 59, of St. Charles, Missouri, said the SNAP benefits that she and her husband rely on fell from $430 a month to $219 when Missouri ended the extra payments in August 2021. Andrews, who is disabled, said she tries to budget carefully and gets food regularly from a food pantry but it's difficult.

“We’re barely making it from paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “It gets pretty rough most of the time.”

Officials at food banks and pantries said they will do their best to meet increased demand but there is no way they can fully offset the drop in SNAP benefits.

Matt Unger, director of the Des Moines Area Religious Council network of food pantries in Iowa’s capital city, noted the pantry's cost for a 5-ounce can of chicken as jumped from 54 cents in March 2019 to a current price of $1.05.

“Costs are just going through the roof,” he said.

———

AP writer Grant Schulte contributed to this story from Omaha, Nebraska.

———

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge

———

The spelling of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ last name has been corrected on first reference.

Comments / 96

Bear Williams
1d ago

I know a lot of folks have just given up. I know elderly church folks who have been brought to tears telling me how they've had to resort to theft to eat.

Reply(2)
18
Marcy Ellensohn
13h ago

the government has got to save up on food stamps to give to all dementia joes's influx of illegals he is letting into our country the 100,000 urkraines and the 1,000 of illegals crossing the mexican border into the United States daily. sad how we as tax payers have to pay for this yet the elderly, disabled, veterans etc are going without. sad sad sad

Reply(6)
23
Ronald Blumberg
14h ago

while our government give themselves a raise and sends billions to other countries, go figure.Thats our government for you.

Reply(2)
25
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
City
Omaha, NE
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Pete Ricketts
The US Sun

Exact date you will get SNAP benefits revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans

THE exact date of when you will receive SNAP benefits has been revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans. More than $318million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) this month, it was revealed on April 1.
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Stamps#Food Banks#Americans#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy