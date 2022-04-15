ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya: a timeline of events

By Karie Herringa
 2 days ago
Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, died Monday, April 4 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Here’s a timeline of events related to the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya:

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX17 Lyoya ran from the officer, and then struggled with that officer when the officer caught up to him. Investigators say the officer shot Lyoya during the struggle.

Grand Rapids police say the officer was wearing a body camera. It fell off during the struggle, but GRPD says the camera was still on the scene and activated.

Family of Lyoya has seen the dash camera and body camera video of the incident. They dispute the account of what happened. They say the video shows Lyoya being shot in the back of the head.

FOX 17 has not reviewed any of the video and cannot verify the claims.

The Grand Rapids Police Department plans to release it during a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior to the videos being shown, Grand Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he will provide additional context to the footage, provide an update and explain the next steps in the investigative process.

You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page at 3 p.m.

How we got here:
