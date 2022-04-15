ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Black Impact Collaborative hosted community conversation following shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
The Black Impact Collaborative held a community conversation for those who wanted to talk about Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

Grand Rapids police released video footage on Wednesday that shows an officer shooting Lyoya in the head.

Clinicians and community leaders were at the Ottawa Hills High School auditorium Thursday evening to help people process the traumatic event.

Swahili and Kinyarwanda translators were also at the event.

3rd Ward Commissioner Nathaniel Moody said the goal was to discuss the case and offer mental health experts who could help process attendees' emotions.

“I want to make sure that we find ways for our community to heal,” says Moody. “A lot of people deal with stress differently; a lot of people deal with traumatic situations differently and we understand that. Everybody can be on different levels, but what’s important is as we deal with the mental health impact that’s taking place right now, we want to make sure that we have people in place that they can go and talk to.”

“Trauma is real and trauma does impact us in different ways,” says clinical therapist DeWanda Gichemi. “It can affect a person emotionally, physically, psychologically. Even though they may not be directly impacted, but the vicarious trauma, when you hear someone is hurt or harmed in any way ... one can play that thought in their mind.”

Gichemi acknowledges that healing does not happen overnight. “It’s not a quick fix," Gichemi says, "it’s a process, and again, individuals deal with trauma differently, but to allow the healing to take place is voicing it, acknowledging it, accepting that something did happen and begin to work through.”

