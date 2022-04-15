ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Fire Department welcomes back baby born at their station

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtVQ3_0fAeLTly00

Members of the Lansing Fire Department Station 46 got a special thank you Thursday after helping deliver a little baby named Harper on March 13.

Little Harper and her family visited Station 46 to say thank you to the firefighters who helped her mom give birth at the station. Led by Captain Kevin Neely firefighters Cameron Walker, Paul Antonie, David George, Dante Melotti and Cody Schaffer helped deliver the little bundle.

