Denver, CO

Actor’s Will Perform At Titanic Survivor’s Denver Home 110 Years Since Ship Sank

By Jack Lowenstein
 1 day ago

(CBS4) — This week marked 110 years since of the sinking of the Titanic. Onboard that ship was one of Denver’s very own “Unsinkable” Molly Brown. She survived the tragedy and returned with the harrowing tale. Her home was saved by what became organization Historic Denver in the 1970s and is now Molly Brown House Museum .

(credit: CBS)

“It took us two years to pull so many of these object loans together working with folks from all around the world to bring some very unique things here to Denver for the first time,” Museum Director Andrea Malcomb told CBS4.

This weekend, actors will be in the Molly Brown House Museum recreating characters who survived the Titanic.

Visit the museum website for more information.

(credit: CBS)

CBS Denver

