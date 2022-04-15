Towns Where the Burglary Rate Is Falling the Fastest

Burglary - defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony - is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.

Most burglaries in the U.S. are committed in residential properties, and more often during the day than at night. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

Encouragingly, burglaries are becoming less common in the United States, with total reported cases dropping by 7% in the most recent year of available data. The decline in the burglary rates nationwide are being led by steep declines in burglary rates in some American towns. Here is a look at the cities with the fewest break-ins .

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 towns where the burglary rate is falling fastest. Towns - defined as places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000 people - are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

Among the towns on this list, burglary rates have declined anywhere from 518 incidents for every 100,000 people to 1,439 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate fell by 26 incidents per 100,000 people. Most of the towns on this list are in the South, including seven in Arkansas alone.

Though burglary rates are falling in the towns on this list, most still have a higher burglary rate than the national rate of 314 incidents per 100,000 people. Burglary - along with vehicle theft and larceny - is one component of the overall property crime category. In most towns on this list, the property crime rate also fell in the last year. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring .

50. Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -518.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 200.4 -- 1,408th lowest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -739.9 -- 290th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,472.2 -- 685th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,370

49. Kotzebue, Alaska

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -519.1

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 2 -- 186th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 61.6 -- 434th lowest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,352.0 -- 18th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 184.7 -- 38th lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,287

48. Caruthersville, Missouri

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -519.8

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 48 -- 464th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 911.2 -- 129th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,263.9 -- 102nd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,790.4 -- 553rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 5,616

47. Arcola, Illinois

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -529.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 4 -- 396th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 141.7 -- 1,093rd lowest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: N/A

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: N/A

> Population: 2,731

46. Wauchula, Florida

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -536.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 31 -- 829th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 649.5 -- 314th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,338.5 -- 89th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,178.9 -- 832nd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,803

45. Ahoskie, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -537.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 42 -- 571st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 887.4 -- 142nd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,350.8 -- 84th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,951.0 -- 212th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,848

44. Barbourville, Kentucky

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -537.8

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 16 -- 1,402nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 530.2 -- 459th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -14.5 -- 1,098th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,153.7 -- 851st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,072

43. Osceola, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -538.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 113 -- 82nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,731.3 -- 20th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -260.7 -- 888th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,489.0 -- 146th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 6,908

42. Bonners Ferry, Idaho

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -538.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 2 -- 186th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 75.4 -- 553rd lowest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,163.2 -- 123rd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 678.7 -- 488th lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,594

41. Sebring, Florida

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -543.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 69 -- 235th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 647.0 -- 317th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -721.8 -- 303rd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,647.8 -- 271st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 10,377

40. West Memphis, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -544.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 201 -- 14th highest of 2,884 towns

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 830.4 -- 174th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -492.1 -- 506th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,519.7 -- 141st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 24,823

39. Clinton, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -564.5

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 8 -- 826th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 319.4 -- 983rd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,663.7 -- 12th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,876.2 -- 1,022nd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,547

38. Lake Delton, Wisconsin

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -565.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 6 -- 645th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 200.4 -- 1,407th lowest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -6,356.8 -- 3rd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 8,884.4 -- 12th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,989

37. St. Johns, Arizona

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -567.7

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 256.1 -- 1,215th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -822.4 -- 240th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 853.7 -- 647th lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,497

36. Yoakum, Texas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -569.7

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 35 -- 723rd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 587.6 -- 385th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -737.0 -- 292nd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 957.0 -- 771st lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 5,996

35. Catoosa, Oklahoma

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -571.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 27 -- 941st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 389.6 -- 749th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,414.2 -- 16th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,578.6 -- 291st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 7,705

34. Bunnell, Florida

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -574.1

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 10 -- 1,002nd lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 333.4 -- 930th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -830.6 -- 236th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,834.3 -- 530th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,737

33. Nowata, Oklahoma

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -578.5

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 10 -- 1,002nd lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 283.0 -- 1,100th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -439.8 -- 590th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,811.5 -- 1,066th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,639

32. Wellston, Ohio

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -583.2

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 22 -- 1,126th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 400.8 -- 718th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,075.5 -- 140th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,459.5 -- 693rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 5,520

31. Gallipolis, Ohio

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -590.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 18 -- 1,300th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 507.6 -- 503rd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: +1,113.3 -- 54th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 7,952.6 -- 18th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,710

30. Darlington, South Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -595.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 38 -- 644th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 644.6 -- 321st highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,235.3 -- 20th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,344.4 -- 41st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 6,043

29. La Follette, Tennessee

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -596.9

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 44 -- 533rd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 666.1 -- 295th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,220.8 -- 21st lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,876.2 -- 513th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 6,857

28. Center, Texas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -601.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 13 -- 1,241st lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 252.1 -- 1,239th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,669.3 -- 39th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,764.6 -- 1,110th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 5,250

27. Vinita Park, Missouri

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -608.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 86 -- 160th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 785.3 -- 203rd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -844.4 -- 226th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,620.6 -- 132nd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 1,619

26. Crossett, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -614.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 47 -- 481st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 995.1 -- 105th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -577.0 -- 414th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,281.8 -- 369th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,972

25. Pauls Valley, Oklahoma

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -622.1

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 93 -- 130th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,521.8 -- 32nd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,380.1 -- 80th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,401.9 -- 157th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 6,139

24. Pismo Beach, California

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -624.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 37 -- 667th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 449.8 -- 600th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -444.6 -- 583rd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,671.3 -- 265th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 8,180

23. Oaklyn, New Jersey

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -635.7

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 14 -- 1,310th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 355.1 -- 865th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -512.3 -- 485th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,714.4 -- 592nd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,964

22. Onalaska, Texas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -647.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 299.4 -- 1,048th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -841.4 -- 232nd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,297.4 -- 1,122nd lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,779

21. Red Bluff, California

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -658.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 113 -- 82nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 774.5 -- 208th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,134.4 -- 130th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,366.0 -- 161st highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 14,264

20. Hartsville, South Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -677.2

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 68 -- 244th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 904.4 -- 132nd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,893.4 -- 10th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,984.8 -- 53rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 7,616

19. Marianna, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -748.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 782.0 -- 205th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,133.6 -- 131st lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,398.5 -- 338th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,575

18. Gibsonville, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -752.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 29 -- 885th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 389.9 -- 745th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -652.1 -- 355th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,196.7 -- 1,017th lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 7,127

17. Brisbane, California

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -797.2

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 551.3 -- 426th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -914.6 -- 200th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,972.0 -- 955th highest of 2,656 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,697

16. Allendale, South Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -802.8

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 28 -- 913th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 975.6 -- 111th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -992.6 -- 167th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,658.5 -- 269th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,009

15. Wasilla, Alaska

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -813.1

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 27 -- 941st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 240.5 -- 1,289th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,276.7 -- 19th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,037.1 -- 447th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 10,071

14. Plymouth, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -830.8

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 28 -- 913th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 845.7 -- 165th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,521.0 -- 57th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,567.2 -- 643rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,478

13. Natchitoches, Louisiana

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -861.8

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 282 -- 6th highest of 2,884 towns

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,623.1 -- 23rd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -773.2 -- 272nd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,106.8 -- 48th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 17,898

12. Denmark, South Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -867.5

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 38 -- 644th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,321.3 -- 44th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,245.9 -- 108th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,268.4 -- 373rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,988

11. El Dorado, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -869.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 363 -- 2nd highest of 2,884 towns

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 2,071.6 -- 10th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,058.0 -- 146th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,531.2 -- 139th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 17,982

10. Needles, California

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -879.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 22 -- 1,126th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 440.7 -- 629th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,315.8 -- 94th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,163.5 -- 846th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,965

9. Wildwood, Florida

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -902.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 58 -- 336th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 766.4 -- 213th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,332.2 -- 91st lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,087.7 -- 886th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 6,838

8. Granite Falls, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -938.3

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 81 -- 182nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,740.4 -- 19th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,392.2 -- 77th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,780.0 -- 63rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,628

7. Fordyce, Arkansas

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -969.1

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 713.1 -- 256th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,683.2 -- 37th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,004.4 -- 206th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,849

6. Holly Ridge, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,019.9

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 23 -- 1,078th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 747.5 -- 232nd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,350.0 -- 85th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,690.0 -- 1,172nd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,421

5. Mullins, South Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,044.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 53 -- 410th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,263.1 -- 51st highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,502.6 -- 62nd lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,765.5 -- 244th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,356

4. Elkton, Virginia

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,172.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 0 reported -- the lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 0.0 reported -- the lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,866.7 -- 31st lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 581.6 -- 359th lowest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,846

3. Mauston, Wisconsin

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,397.0

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 207.0 -- 1,441st highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -817.3 -- 244th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,069.9 -- 895th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 4,368

2. Marshville, North Carolina

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,411.6

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 29 -- 885th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,026.5 -- 97th highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,509.5 -- 59th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,221.2 -- 385th highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 2,714

1. Okemah, Oklahoma

> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,439.4

> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)

> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 833.3 -- 172nd highest of 2,884 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,380.5 -- 17th lowest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,301.3 -- 363rd highest of 2,656 towns

> Population: 3,178

Methodology

To determine the towns where the burglary rate is falling fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in burglaries per 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2019 and 2020 Uniform Crime Reports. Crime rates were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 and 2019 UCR.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though towns in these states were not excluded from analysis. Because some state and local agencies changed reporting practices between 2019 and 2020, the figures are not comparable, and the areas were excluded.

Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

