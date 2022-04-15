ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Towns Where the Burglary Rate Is Falling the Fastest

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqWuC_0fAeLMq700 Burglary - defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony - is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.

Most burglaries in the U.S. are committed in residential properties, and more often during the day than at night. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

Encouragingly, burglaries are becoming less common in the United States, with total reported cases dropping by 7% in the most recent year of available data. The decline in the burglary rates nationwide are being led by steep declines in burglary rates in some American towns. Here is a look at the cities with the fewest break-ins .

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 towns where the burglary rate is falling fastest. Towns - defined as places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000 people - are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

Among the towns on this list, burglary rates have declined anywhere from 518 incidents for every 100,000 people to 1,439 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate fell by 26 incidents per 100,000 people. Most of the towns on this list are in the South, including seven in Arkansas alone.

Though burglary rates are falling in the towns on this list, most still have a higher burglary rate than the national rate of 314 incidents per 100,000 people. Burglary - along with vehicle theft and larceny - is one component of the overall property crime category. In most towns on this list, the property crime rate also fell in the last year. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring .

Click here to see the towns where the burglary rate is falling
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5fVr_0fAeLMq700

50. Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -518.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 200.4 -- 1,408th lowest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -739.9 -- 290th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,472.2 -- 685th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25C43f_0fAeLMq700

49. Kotzebue, Alaska
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -519.1
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 2 -- 186th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 61.6 -- 434th lowest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,352.0 -- 18th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 184.7 -- 38th lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,287

ALSO READ: States Where Property Crime is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9r4Y_0fAeLMq700

48. Caruthersville, Missouri
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -519.8
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 48 -- 464th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 911.2 -- 129th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,263.9 -- 102nd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,790.4 -- 553rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 5,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nz2GF_0fAeLMq700

47. Arcola, Illinois
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -529.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 4 -- 396th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 141.7 -- 1,093rd lowest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: N/A
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: N/A
> Population: 2,731

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhghM_0fAeLMq700

46. Wauchula, Florida
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -536.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 31 -- 829th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 649.5 -- 314th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,338.5 -- 89th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,178.9 -- 832nd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,803

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIq0a_0fAeLMq700

45. Ahoskie, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -537.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 42 -- 571st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 887.4 -- 142nd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,350.8 -- 84th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,951.0 -- 212th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13o1Dc_0fAeLMq700

44. Barbourville, Kentucky
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -537.8
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 16 -- 1,402nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 530.2 -- 459th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -14.5 -- 1,098th highest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,153.7 -- 851st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,072

ALSO READ: Cities Where Property Crime Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FW5w_0fAeLMq700

43. Osceola, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -538.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 113 -- 82nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,731.3 -- 20th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -260.7 -- 888th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,489.0 -- 146th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 6,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFr9j_0fAeLMq700

42. Bonners Ferry, Idaho
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -538.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 2 -- 186th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 75.4 -- 553rd lowest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,163.2 -- 123rd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 678.7 -- 488th lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,594

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlKxg_0fAeLMq700

41. Sebring, Florida
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -543.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 69 -- 235th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 647.0 -- 317th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -721.8 -- 303rd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,647.8 -- 271st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 10,377

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWpMA_0fAeLMq700

40. West Memphis, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -544.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 201 -- 14th highest of 2,884 towns
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 830.4 -- 174th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -492.1 -- 506th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,519.7 -- 141st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 24,823

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36L69r_0fAeLMq700

39. Clinton, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -564.5
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 8 -- 826th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 319.4 -- 983rd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,663.7 -- 12th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,876.2 -- 1,022nd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,547

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Lowest Burglary Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wmxH_0fAeLMq700

38. Lake Delton, Wisconsin
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -565.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 6 -- 645th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 200.4 -- 1,407th lowest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -6,356.8 -- 3rd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 8,884.4 -- 12th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GBJu_0fAeLMq700

37. St. Johns, Arizona
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -567.7
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 256.1 -- 1,215th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -822.4 -- 240th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 853.7 -- 647th lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,497

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDmns_0fAeLMq700

36. Yoakum, Texas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -569.7
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 35 -- 723rd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 587.6 -- 385th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -737.0 -- 292nd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 957.0 -- 771st lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 5,996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUD8b_0fAeLMq700

35. Catoosa, Oklahoma
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -571.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 27 -- 941st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 389.6 -- 749th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,414.2 -- 16th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,578.6 -- 291st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 7,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDMOy_0fAeLMq700

34. Bunnell, Florida
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -574.1
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 10 -- 1,002nd lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 333.4 -- 930th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -830.6 -- 236th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,834.3 -- 530th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,737

ALSO READ: The Most Burglarized City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m8Tc_0fAeLMq700

33. Nowata, Oklahoma
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -578.5
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 10 -- 1,002nd lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 283.0 -- 1,100th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -439.8 -- 590th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,811.5 -- 1,066th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,639

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SV4P_0fAeLMq700

32. Wellston, Ohio
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -583.2
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 22 -- 1,126th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 400.8 -- 718th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,075.5 -- 140th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,459.5 -- 693rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 5,520

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RU9Zu_0fAeLMq700

31. Gallipolis, Ohio
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -590.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 18 -- 1,300th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 507.6 -- 503rd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: +1,113.3 -- 54th highest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 7,952.6 -- 18th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,710

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwwTC_0fAeLMq700

30. Darlington, South Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -595.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 38 -- 644th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 644.6 -- 321st highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,235.3 -- 20th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,344.4 -- 41st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 6,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PZOb_0fAeLMq700

29. La Follette, Tennessee
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -596.9
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 44 -- 533rd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 666.1 -- 295th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,220.8 -- 21st lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,876.2 -- 513th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 6,857

ALSO READ: American Towns With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKmlA_0fAeLMq700

28. Center, Texas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -601.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 13 -- 1,241st lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 252.1 -- 1,239th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,669.3 -- 39th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,764.6 -- 1,110th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 5,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDxce_0fAeLMq700

27. Vinita Park, Missouri
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -608.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 86 -- 160th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 785.3 -- 203rd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -844.4 -- 226th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,620.6 -- 132nd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 1,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPZ65_0fAeLMq700

26. Crossett, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -614.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 47 -- 481st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 995.1 -- 105th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -577.0 -- 414th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,281.8 -- 369th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxnHC_0fAeLMq700

25. Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -622.1
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 93 -- 130th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,521.8 -- 32nd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,380.1 -- 80th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,401.9 -- 157th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 6,139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n2xo_0fAeLMq700

24. Pismo Beach, California
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -624.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 37 -- 667th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 449.8 -- 600th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -444.6 -- 583rd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,671.3 -- 265th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 8,180

ALSO READ: States Where Property Crime is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwusB_0fAeLMq700

23. Oaklyn, New Jersey
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -635.7
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 14 -- 1,310th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 355.1 -- 865th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -512.3 -- 485th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,714.4 -- 592nd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hLvD_0fAeLMq700

22. Onalaska, Texas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -647.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 299.4 -- 1,048th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -841.4 -- 232nd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,297.4 -- 1,122nd lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,779

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0cB2_0fAeLMq700

21. Red Bluff, California
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -658.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 113 -- 82nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 774.5 -- 208th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,134.4 -- 130th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,366.0 -- 161st highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 14,264

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQkpK_0fAeLMq700

20. Hartsville, South Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -677.2
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 68 -- 244th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 904.4 -- 132nd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,893.4 -- 10th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,984.8 -- 53rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 7,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JY7pb_0fAeLMq700

19. Marianna, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -748.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 782.0 -- 205th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,133.6 -- 131st lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,398.5 -- 338th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,575

ALSO READ: Cities Where Property Crime Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoWsQ_0fAeLMq700

18. Gibsonville, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -752.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 29 -- 885th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 389.9 -- 745th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -652.1 -- 355th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,196.7 -- 1,017th lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 7,127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ur2Y_0fAeLMq700

17. Brisbane, California
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -797.2
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 551.3 -- 426th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -914.6 -- 200th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,972.0 -- 955th highest of 2,656 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi3oo_0fAeLMq700

16. Allendale, South Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -802.8
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 28 -- 913th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 975.6 -- 111th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -992.6 -- 167th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,658.5 -- 269th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6EQe_0fAeLMq700

15. Wasilla, Alaska
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -813.1
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 27 -- 941st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 240.5 -- 1,289th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,276.7 -- 19th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,037.1 -- 447th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 10,071

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycQgO_0fAeLMq700

14. Plymouth, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -830.8
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 28 -- 913th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 845.7 -- 165th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,521.0 -- 57th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,567.2 -- 643rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,478

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Lowest Burglary Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSwZs_0fAeLMq700

13. Natchitoches, Louisiana
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -861.8
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 282 -- 6th highest of 2,884 towns
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,623.1 -- 23rd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -773.2 -- 272nd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,106.8 -- 48th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 17,898

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdmtT_0fAeLMq700

12. Denmark, South Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -867.5
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 38 -- 644th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,321.3 -- 44th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,245.9 -- 108th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,268.4 -- 373rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Gox_0fAeLMq700

11. El Dorado, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -869.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 363 -- 2nd highest of 2,884 towns
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 2,071.6 -- 10th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,058.0 -- 146th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,531.2 -- 139th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 17,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fiz7h_0fAeLMq700

10. Needles, California
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -879.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 22 -- 1,126th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 440.7 -- 629th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,315.8 -- 94th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,163.5 -- 846th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7MDk_0fAeLMq700

9. Wildwood, Florida
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -902.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 58 -- 336th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 766.4 -- 213th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,332.2 -- 91st lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,087.7 -- 886th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 6,838

ALSO READ: The Most Burglarized City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duzLr_0fAeLMq700

8. Granite Falls, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -938.3
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 81 -- 182nd highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,740.4 -- 19th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,392.2 -- 77th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,780.0 -- 63rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PxR1_0fAeLMq700

7. Fordyce, Arkansas
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -969.1
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 713.1 -- 256th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,683.2 -- 37th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,004.4 -- 206th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ii2y1_0fAeLMq700

6. Holly Ridge, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,019.9
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 23 -- 1,078th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 747.5 -- 232nd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,350.0 -- 85th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,690.0 -- 1,172nd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,421

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8NKa_0fAeLMq700

5. Mullins, South Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,044.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 53 -- 410th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,263.1 -- 51st highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,502.6 -- 62nd lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,765.5 -- 244th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,356

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NErZX_0fAeLMq700

4. Elkton, Virginia
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,172.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 0 reported -- the lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 0.0 reported -- the lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,866.7 -- 31st lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 581.6 -- 359th lowest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,846

ALSO READ: American Towns With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnP0L_0fAeLMq700

3. Mauston, Wisconsin
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,397.0
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 9 -- 907th lowest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 207.0 -- 1,441st highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -817.3 -- 244th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,069.9 -- 895th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 4,368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or3Ig_0fAeLMq700

2. Marshville, North Carolina
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,411.6
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 29 -- 885th highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 1,026.5 -- 97th highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -1,509.5 -- 59th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,221.2 -- 385th highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 2,714

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB3xK_0fAeLMq700

1. Okemah, Oklahoma
> Change in reported burglary rate, 2019-2020: -1,439.4
> Burglaries reported in 2020: 26 -- 971st highest of 2,884 towns (tied)
> Burglaries per 100K people in 2020: 833.3 -- 172nd highest of 2,884 towns
> 1-yr. change in all property crime per 100K people: -2,380.5 -- 17th lowest of 2,654 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,301.3 -- 363rd highest of 2,656 towns
> Population: 3,178

Methodology

To determine the towns where the burglary rate is falling fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in burglaries per 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2019 and 2020 Uniform Crime Reports. Crime rates were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 and 2019 UCR.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though towns in these states were not excluded from analysis. Because some state and local agencies changed reporting practices between 2019 and 2020, the figures are not comparable, and the areas were excluded.

Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How the Burglary Rate Is Changing in Each State

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities Where the Robbery Rate Is Falling

Driven by a surge in homicides and an increase in cases of aggravated assault, the U.S. violent crime rate rose in 2020, according to data from the FBI. One bright spot in the latest data was a decline in reported robberies. In a continuation of a multi-decade trend, the number of robberies committed in the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Murder Rate Is Falling

The United States recorded a historic surge in homicides in 2020. According to the FBI, there were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, a 29% increase from 2019 – the largest single-year increase ever reported in the United States.  Though the precise reasons for the surge have yet to be determined, experts speculate that unrest following […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

American Towns Where Crime is Falling

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniform Crime Reports#Burglary#Crime Rates#U S Census Bureau#Fbi#American
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Arkansas’ Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy