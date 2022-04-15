ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man wanted on rape charge caught by Buffalo police

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQF8K_0fAeL8ZC00

Buffalo police officers apprehended a suspect wanted on a rape charge on Thursday morning, after a brief standoff on rooftops in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood.

Police were working with the United States Marshall service to apprehend the suspect in the area of West Utica Street and Brayton Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the department, the suspect was wanted on an indictment warrant for first-degree rape in Niagara County.

Officers say he refused their commands, and was hit with a taser-style device following a struggle.

The man, who hasn't been identified, climbed onto a roof in an attempt to evade officers. He suffered leg injuries jumping off of the roof and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Police say a loaded gun was discovered during his arrest. He now faces one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges in Buffalo in addition to the Niagara County charge.

Comments / 3

Related
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Ecmc
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy