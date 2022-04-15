ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax Day Tips: What To Do If Filing For An Extension?

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E78GR_0fAeL7gT00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – April 15 is usually the deadline for filing your taxes, but this year because of a holiday in Washington, DC, you have until Monday, April 18.

Are you a procrastinator? If you have not filed your taxes this year, we have some advice.

What should people keep in mind if they’re going to file for an extension?

  • Request by April 18 with Form 4868
  • Extends deadline to Oct. 17
  • Estimated tax payment still due April 18

The average tax refund so far is $3,226, so the impulse may be to spend! Here is what experts recommend you do with the extra cash:

  • Pay bills
  • Fund emergency reserve
  • Reduce high-interest debt
  • Fund retirement plans

If people have any outstanding questions about the process, experts say do not try calling the IRS. So what should you do?

Use the IRS.gov. Reaching a human at the IRS is about as likely as hitting the lottery. In the Taxpayer Advocate’s 2021 Report to Congress, there was an acknowledgment that amid massive budget and staff reductions at the IRS, its level of service has dropped significantly. Last year, the agency’s customer service representatives only answered 11% of the 282 million telephone calls received.

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

