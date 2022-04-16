ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

 1 day ago

Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She said there was no threat to the public and police were not looking for a suspect.

Investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, police said in a news release.

Homicide detectives were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, Burris said.

“Conflict resolution cannot be solved with gun violence,” she said. “People lose their lives. Communities are shaken, they are broken because we continue to answer violence for violence and that is not acceptable in our community.”

Chelsea Laureano, who lives in the building across from where the shooting happened, told The Indianapolis Star that she was unloading groceries when she heard people screaming and a woman yelling to call the police.

The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Wave 3

Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
