Scientists at MIT have simulated the origins of the first stars in the universe in more detail and depth than ever before. Detailed in a series of papers—the most recent of which was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on Thursday—the THESAN project, named after the goddess of the dawn in Etruscan mythology, uses existing models of galaxy formation and cosmic dust to visualize the Epoch of Reionization (EOR), the period in which the the arrival of the first stars and gasses formed after the birth of the universe.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 DAYS AGO