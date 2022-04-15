Gary on the Go: Ginger Elizabeth Easter

The trick for turning salad into a satisfying main course: Get creative, says Jennifer Struik, MS, RD, who designed this recipe for her clients at Root Functional Medicine in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she’s the executive chef. Start with a base of flavorful mixed greens instead of one type of lettuce. Then, “try grilling or marinating veggies, add something pickled to the mix, or, if you’re using nuts and seeds, lightly toast them,” she says. “It all increases the flavor profile of basic ingredients.”
