Barry County, MI

Barry county man convicted of murder and torture

By Gabrielle Dawson
WWMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Andrew Lafey of Nashville was found guilty on Friday after a four-day trial in Barry County on charges of murder, torture and possession of a firearm. Police say Lafey's conviction stems from the February 16, 2021 torture and murder of 18 year-old Gracyn–Michael...

wwmt.com

