There’s a new trend going around schools and higher education classrooms across the nation right now. This idea — some call it “going gradeless” while others prefer the term “ungrading” — is changing the way educators, students and parents think about assessment by removing grades from student work. Yes, you read that right, removing grades. Instead, students get detailed feedback that encourages reflection and revision until they achieve mastery. ...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO