ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCgNF_0fAeHzxw00

Mississippi is ditching a state song that's based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi" with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

“Go, Mississippi" uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who's a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of “One Mississippi" play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi ... two Mississippi ... three Mississippi ...). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

———— Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana ‘State Symbols’ Even Life-Long Louisianians Might Not Know

Almost every city in Louisiana is the "Official Capitol" of something, but who knew we had so many different Louisiana state symbols?. We all know the Louisiana state bird is the mosquito. Oh, sorry...it's the brown pelican. Obviously, Louisiana's state song is "You Are My Sunshine". But, do you know what the official state poem, state mineral, or state gemstone is?
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

Mississippi native Keyone Starr to perform on ‘American Song Contest’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native and Grammy nominee took the stage Monday to represent the Magnolia State on the NBC show “American Song Contest.”. Keyone Starr will go head-to-head with other top musical talents across the country in the reality competition hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Ross Barnett
Person
Steve Azar
96.5 KVKI

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
WAAY-TV

Videos: Storm damage at Mississippi State University

The campus police at Mississippi State University confirmed storm damage on its campus to our sister station in Tupelo, WTVA. MSU spokesman Sid Salter confirmed there are some downed large trees on the Starkville campus. No injuries reported, but some damage to parked cars.
TUPELO, MS
ABC News

Man gets 2 years for multistate motorized golf cart thefts

FARGO, N.D. -- A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized golf cart thefts in the Upper Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison. The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017 in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
FARGO, ND
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native Burke sets Millsaps triple jump record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Natalie Burke’s college track and field season is officially one for the record books. The freshman from Vicksburg set the Millsaps College record in the triple jump at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on Friday. The former St. Aloysius standout jumped 10.64 meters (34.91 feet) to better the previous mark of 10.41 meters set by Essence Davis in 2018.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Songs#Segregation#Republican#Confederate#Democratic
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Halls Ferry Park is now a Mississippi ‘tennis Mecca’

A decade or so ago, the tennis courts at Halls Ferry Park were an adequate resource for local players. There were a handful of hard courts that hosted the occasional weekend tournament and recreational players during the week. Some in the city’s tennis community had a bigger vision, though, and...
VICKSBURG, MS
ABC News

ABC News

612K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy