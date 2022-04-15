ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk SPCA taking on 42 puppies, 3 adult dogs from out of state; supplies wanted

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
The Norfolk SPCA is bringing in dozens of puppies from a shelter in South Carolina.

The organization stepped in when a shelter in Marion County was inundated with 42 puppies and three adult dogs.

The South Carolina shelter did not have the resources to get all the dogs spayed or neutered, then adopted, so the organization reached out for help, said Kimberly Sherlaw, the Norfolk SPCA;s executive director.

“We’re excited about it,” Sherlaw said. “It’s a lot of little bodies to evaluate and get into homes.”

The puppies, from 6-9 weeks old, will arrive Saturday.

First are baths, medical exams and vaccinations. The puppies will then head to foster homes for 2-3 weeks as they await spay and neuter appointments.

Most of the dogs will be available for adoption in May, Sherlaw said.

The SPCA is looking for donated supplies to help care for the pups — particularly canned puppy food, puppy toys, pee pads, towels and linens, Sherlaw said. The items can be dropped off at 916 Ballentine Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The SPCA published a longer list of needed supplies at norfolkspca.com/wish-list/ .

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

