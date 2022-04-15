ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shocking, devastating ... it’s like a piece of your family,’ says Sunday school teacher watching her Englewood neighborhood church burn

By Rosemary Sobol, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Chicago firefighters pour water onto an extra-alarm fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the 6200 block of South Stewart Avenue on April 15, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Torchell McFarland was on her way home Friday afternoon when her phone began blowing up.

McFarland, a Sunday school teacher at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, learned her church, her “foundation,” was burning. She rushed over.

“It’s been a part of my childhood, my upbringing, my identity of who I am,” said a stunned McFarland. “It shaped me.”

McFarland, 40, has been a member of the church since 1991 and was a Sunday school teacher there for eight years.

The church was just getting back to in-person services and Sunday school sessions after the pandemic.

McFarland said the children were excited to participate in this Sunday’s services. Easter celebrations are always a big deal, she said.

“This was going to be the first Easter to be able to be in service,” she said. “So it’s hurtful that we won’t be able to celebrate all together again this year.”

The church has been there for generations of families, McFarland said.

“It’s been a big part of the community for so long,” she said. “And it’s been steady, it’s been the one non-changing thing. You can always count on it to be here. But now, what will that look like now?”

No injuries were reported and the extra-alarm blaze, a 3-11, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6248 S. Stewart Ave., was under control as of 4:05 p.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, who was on the scene.

“The roof’s gone,” Langford said. “It’ll be an extensive if not total loss.”

Crews burst into the church after seeing “heavy, dark smoke” and flames, but it became too dangerous for them and as of 3 p.m. they had been evacuated, Langford said.

Moments after crews got out, the roof collapsed.

Smoke that’s dark in color, rather than white or gray, alerts firefighters that it’s a dangerous blaze with possible combustive materials.

The last service was held at noon, said Langford, who added everyone was out of the building as of 1 p.m.

“We had no reports or people trapped,” Langford said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a Twitter thread said her thoughts are with the congregation and the firefighters who put out the blaze.

“Antioch is an anchor in Englewood, and I hope those impacted will find solace in their vibrant church community and their faith,” the tweet said.

Lightfoot said she’s grateful for the firefighters’ actions, and that the city owes Chicago firefighters “a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th, also shared her thoughts about the fire on Twitter, saying the church will rebuild.

Around 4 p.m., about 30 onlookers, including McFarland, stood outside near the church watching as firefighters put out the remaining flames and a light, sprinkling rain started to fall

“Just to see it in this state is very shocking, it’s devastating,” McFarland said. “It’s like a piece of your family.”

Water from four aerial hoses was still dousing the large building at about 5 p.m. and ashes could be seen scattered along the track and on some of the football field of the Urban Prep Academy’s Englewood Campus, 6201 S. Stewart Ave.

Gerald Dew, pastor of the church for 21 years, learned of the blaze when a congregant called him, he said shortly before 5 p.m.

“I see new opportunities,” Dew said. “It’s Good Friday. Jesus died on Good Friday, but he arose on Sunday. So if there’s a loss of a facility for us on a Friday then there’s also a new building in our future.”

Dew’s next steps are to gather his members and make a plan for Easter Sunday celebrations, which will still happen.

“We will worship and we will celebrate and we will praise the Lord,” he said of Sunday.

As Dew stood in front of the church, four fire trucks continued to work on the smoldering blaze behind him.

“I think it gives us greater reason to hope and trust in God,” Dew said.

