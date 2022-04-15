ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity holds donation drive for Earth Day

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) is challenging the community to help keep items out of the landfill this Earth Day.

According to the PPHFH, its theme for Earth Day 2022 is Invest In Our Planet. To do just that, the organization is hosting a donation drive with two local ReStores.

The organization says the clothes and items donated will either be recycled or resold, with the proceeds going to families in El Paso County in need of affordable housing.

Donations are being accepted in the days leading up to Earth Day, April 22.

The two ReStores in Colorado Springs are located at:

  • 411 S. Wahsatch Ave.
  • 6250 Tutt Blvd.

In 2021, PPHFH saved about 1,500 tons of material from going into landfills.

To schedule a pickup for donations in El Paso County, click here.

A list of accepted items can be found here.

