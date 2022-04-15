ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Fishing Report for April 16

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Here is latest Fishing Report as provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife for April 16. If there are any locations that were not included and you would like to see them included, please email requests to sports@mrt.com .

Big Bend Region

Amistad

GOOD. Water clear; 66-69 degrees; 52.94 feet low. Channel and blue catfish are good in 30-60 feet of water on punch bait. Box Canyon ramp is now closed due to low water levels. Report by Captain Kent Terrill, 3T’s Guide Service. Largemouth bass are around the edges of hydrilla. Some fish on beds however, most spawning is on deep ledges. Texas rigged plastics in craw pattern are working 5-15 feet. White bass and stripers are good below 30 feet following shad balls. Catfish are great on stink bait and cut bait. Report by Captain Olin Jensen, Jensen’s Guide Service.

Panhandle/Plains Region

Alan Henry

GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 5.28 feet low. Bait balls are moving all over the lake. Crappie are good in 4-28 feet of water on minnows and jigs. They are full of eggs moving up to spawn. Catfish are slow on liver, fresh cut bait and live perch. Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide. Bass are good and in prespawn mode biting on senkos, swimbaits and spinner jigs. Report provided by Phillip Pool, Gone Fish’n Guide Service.

Arrowhead

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 2.80 feet low. Fishing been really good. Blue and channel catfish can be caught out in deeper water drifting with fresh cut shad. Fish can also be caught shallow on the drop-offs. Black bass fishing seems to be picking. White bass are slow. Report by Brandon Brown, Brown’s Guide Service.

Cisco

GOOD. Water clear; 68 degrees; 4.01 feet low. Fishing has been tough during the day due to high winds, please check the forecast before heading out. Crappie are great in the evening and night on minnows and jigs. Report by Jason Miller, Lake Cisco Rentals.

Coleman

SLOW. Slightly stained; 61 degrees; 2.24 feet low. Look for fish to move shallow in the full moon. Bass are fair shallow along vegetation and structure biting on crankbaits, chatterbaits and RatLTraps. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on main lake brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait.

Ft. Phantom Hill

GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 2.11 feet low. Hybrid bass and white bass are fair on structure using live bait. Crappie are reported to be good on jigs and minnows near the mouths of creeks. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Hubbard Creek

GOOD. Water Stained; 62 degrees; 3.33 feet low. Look for fish to move shallow in the full moon. White bass are good in the creeks and upper end of the reservoir using slabs or silver jigging spoons. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Millers Creek

GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.48 feet low. Look for fish in the full moon this Easter weekend. Bass are shallow on beds biting on creature baits, and crankbaits. Crappie are on main lake brush piles using jigs and minnows. Catfish are shallow on windblown points using cut shad and prepared baits.

Nasworthy

GOOD. Water murky; 67 degrees. 0.66 feet low. Bass have been good in the reeds and up in the rivers, flipping soft plastics. Crappie have been good around the bridge, dam, reeds, and boat docks. Using black and chartreuse crappie jigs and minnows. Catfish have been good around the dam and in the rivers using cut bait. Report provided by the Angelo State Fishing Team.

O.C. Fisher

FAIR. Water stained; 65 degrees; 43.03 feet low. Look for fish to move shallow with the approaching full moon. Largemouth bass are good in shallow vegetation on crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and white jigs on main lake brush piles. White bass are fair on silver spoons and slabs on windblown points and humps. Catfish are fair on stink bait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. Ivie

GREAT. Water clear; 60-63 degrees; 17.28 feet low. White bass are good with live bait or jigs at the mouths of rivers in 18-20 feet of water. Crappie are slow suspended 15-30 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Largemouth bass are good shallow as the spawn season is upon us. Catfish are good shallow on prepared baits, live and cut bait. Good time to bow fish for Gar and Carp.

Possum Kingdom

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60-65 degrees; 1.82 feet low. Striped bass fishing is really getting good with the key being live bait. Sand bass are also starting to pick back up. Chartreuse and white slabs jigged on bottom is working best. Catfish are fair in shallow water using cut shad fished on bottom. Report provided by TJ Ranft, Ranft Guide Service. Hybrid bass are good mid lake on live bait, and artificials such as umbrella-rigs in 20-50 feet of water. Report provided by Kraig Sexton, Sexton’s Guide Service LLC.

Spence

FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees. 39.62 feet low. Warm weather, mild winds and full moon will make for good fishing this Easter weekend. Bass are good shallow in vegetation on crankbaits, and soft plastics. Crappie are good on main lake structure using minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on windblown points and humps with slabs. Channel catfish are fair on live and cut bait on windblown points.

Twin Buttes

GOOD. Water stained. 62 degrees. 13.09 feet low. Crappie are holding in 4-8 feet of water, with some deep in 40 feet of water biting on jigs and minnows. White bass are good shallow in 2 feet or less with any kind of shiny crankbait or spinners. Channel catfish are good, starting to hit shallow in 4-9 feet of water on prepared baits. No bass report. Report by Captain Michael Peterson, 4 Reel Fun Guide Service.

Hill Country

Brownwood

SLOW. Water stained; 62-65 degrees; 2.61 feet low. Bass are good with catches up to 7.5 pounds on jigs, crankbaits and spinner baits in 1-10 feet of water. Crappie are excellent with catches just under two pounds on Lit’l Fishies in 3-9 feet of water. White bass are excellent on crankbaits and swimbaits on rock in 2-6 feet of water.

Buchanan

FAIR. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 5.00 feet low. Crappie are good in 3-12 feet of water using a chartreuse jig. White bass are good on main lake points in 15-20 feet of water on slabs. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service.

LBJ

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Crappie are good in 4-18 feet of water on chartreuse jigs. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service.

