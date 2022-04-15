Salute to our veterans: Machinist Mate First Class Eugene Jackson

The American Legion Post 76 in Tavares honored four of Lake’s finest first responders at a special luncheon on Tuesday, recognizing them as First Responders of the Year. “These recipients have set high standards in our community,” Post Commander Larry Wright said. “Their accomplishments speak volumes as to why they are among the chosen few for receiving the American Legion certificate of commendation award. It reminded me of a quote from John D. Rockefeller, Jr. which says ‘the secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.’”

TAVARES, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO