FORT WORTH, Texas (KWCH) - A teenage truck driver whipped around when his truck was swept up by a tornado in central Texas will soon have a new ride. On Saturday, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, Texas, will donate a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition to Riley Leon and his family. The color? Of course, Cherry Red. The dealership said Chevy Cares is also donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts in Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO