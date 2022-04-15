Fire-threatened Arkansas River Trail to reopen Saturday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo will reopen to the public on Saturday after being closed for nearly a week while crews worked to contain hotspots from flaring back up.

The wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon and forced the evacuation of an animal shelter. Officials say it burned about 20 acres before it was contained.

Since then, the 0.6-mile section of the trail was closed while crews worked in the area.

The impacted stretch of the trail is located from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant, notably the footbridge below City Park.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation staff surveyed the area in the days after the wildfire to ensure it was safe for people to use again.

City officials say staffers cut down trees that may have posed a safety issue. The Pueblo Fire Department staff contained the fire and monitored the area for hot spots throughout the week before crews deemed the area safe to reopen.

