New York City, NY

2022 New York Auto Show Recap – The City That Never Sleeps Takes a Nap

By Tim Healey
Truth About Cars
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the 2022 New York Auto Show isn’t the first major auto show to be held since COVID-19 shut the world down in March 2020 – Chicago had shows in 2021 and 2022, and Los Angeles was in its usual slot last year. And there was Motorbella in Detroit last...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Truth About Cars

Go With the Flow: Chrysler Shows Another Airflow EV in New York

Like it or not, electric vehicles are arriving en masse to the American car market. Chrysler hauled the wraps off its Airflow Concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January , appearing in typical ‘electric car white’ as part of its parent company’s wide-reaching EV Day presentations. Now, the brand’s stylists have slipped that car into a photo-inversion machine, showing in a black body color with copper accents.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#New York Auto Show#New Cars#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Covid#Suv#Ev
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

5 people will split Brooklyn subway shooting reward

NEW YORK -- The $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward that was offered for information leading to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will be split between five people, officials said Friday.The NYPD says the money will be split evenly among the individuals, who each provided information that contributed directly to the arrest of Frank James about 30 hours after the attack took place.The New York City Police Foundation, the MTA and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 all made contributions to the reward."The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."Mayor Eric Adams also thanked the good Samaritans, saying in part, "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world."The NYPD did not identify the five recipients.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Jay Leno Got Hooked on Cars as a Dealerships ‘Lot Boy’

It might not surprise you to hear that Jay Leno began his working life running errands for a foreign luxury car dealership. He was the self-described “lot boy” who delivered Mercedes, BMW, and Rolls-Royce cars to customers. But slightly more surprising is that it was actually the dealership job that was instrumental in kicking off Jay Leno’s comedy career that culminated in hosting The Tonight Show.
CELEBRITIES

