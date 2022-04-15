ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

8 hospitals opening ASCs

By Riz Hatton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are eight hospitals that have opened or plan to open their own ASCs:. 1. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is planning to build a new orthopedic ASC. 2. Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital, Quincy,...

beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital opens cardiology clinic

Medina (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital opened a cardiology clinic in partnership with Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health and Orleans Community Health in Medina, NBC affiliate 2WGRZ reported March 23. Harry McCrea, MD, a cardiologist at Rochester Regional's Sands-Constellation Heart Institute, leads the clinic. The clinic will offer diagnostic testing and referrals for...
MEDINA, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com. Here are five things to know about the new hospital:. 1. Cleveland Clinic London Hospital, a 325,000-square-foot building, will house 184 patient beds, 29 intensive care unit beds and eight operating...
CLEVELAND, OH
