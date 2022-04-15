ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Whirling disease affects Upstate trout for the first time

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Whirling disease has been found in two Upstate counties for the first time in four streams, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

DNR said the samples came from Pickens and Greenville Counties. This disease causes damage to cartilage and skeletal tissue in trouts and causes them to swim in a “whirling motion.”

While whirling disease is not harmful to humans, this disease has caused high trout mortalities in hatchery systems and in wild trout, particularly in Western streams. There is no practical way to eliminate this pathogen. While the pathogen is now documented in South Carolina, it is positive news that it has not been observed to cause the classic disease symptoms here or seen to cause observable population declines. It appears rare that this pathogen manifests as full-on whirling disease in Southern Appalachian freestone streams, like we have in South Carolina.

Ross Self, S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) chief of freshwater fisheries
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34z2Yy_0fAeEfAL00
    whirling disease sample map (Source: South Carolina Department of Natural Resources)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PWry_0fAeEfAL00
    Trout
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qapj_0fAeEfAL00
    Trout
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scd7j_0fAeEfAL00
    Trout

A recent fish health inspection at Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County was negative for whirling disease and other new exotic pathogens, DNR said.

This was documented by SC DNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and Southeastern Fish Disease Cooperative at Auburn University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

SCDNR: Fish hatcheries are vital part to fishing industry in SC

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said fishing is one of the biggest tourism draws to the state, bringing a lot of money to areas surrounding lakes. “Fishing is a tremendous economic output in South Carolina,” SCDNR representative Greg Lucas said. “When people go fishing a lot of time they stay […]
WALHALLA, SC
WSPA 7News

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. […]
GRANTVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

SC real estate affected by horse riders drawn to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many people are wanting to move to the Upstate. Real estate agents tell us several of those people looking to move are horse owners wanting larger properties. We’re told the Upstate is attracting horse owners that want large enough properties to house and ride their...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Disease#Dnr#Auburn University#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in NC detention center

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center. That’s according to the local sheriff, who tells the Statesville Record & Landmark that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols was found early Thursday morning in an observance room. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Iredell […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, […]
ARMUCHEE, GA
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
City
Pickens, SC
City
Walhalla, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

SC teacher suspended for inappropriately hugging student

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
EDUCATION
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Lancaster County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:34 p.m. on Camp Creek Road near Leadoff Road. Troopers said two people in a 2010 mini cooper were traveling east when the vehicle ran off the right […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
WSPA 7News

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prisoner scheduled to be the first man executed in the state in more than a decade has decided to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair later this month, according to court documents filed Friday. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is the also first state prisoner […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

CPD: 12 injured, 3 detained in shooting at Columbia mall

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.) – Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, one of the hospitals that received patients injured in the Columbiana Centre shooting in Columbia Saturday afternoon released an update on 11 patients. Of the 11 patients received in Prisma Health hospitals in the Midlands, 9 have been treated and released. Two patients were admitted. Prisma […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

First of Spring Time

WNCT's Ryan Harper talks to locals in Greenville about the first of Spring weather. Gas prices still impacting local food delivery for …. Greenville man charged in hit-and-run death of teen. Marine aircraft from MCAS New River goes missing …. Forum focuses on opioid crisis in Onslow County. Spring is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy