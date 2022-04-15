Community steps in to help after a local business is damaged after truck crash

One person had to be taken to the hospital after their Jeep crashed into a semi truck, a collision that shut down traffic in Fowler Township Tuesday night. A 911 call summary says the semi truck driver contacted first responders. The driver said they were backing the semi into a driveway on Youngstown Kingsville Road NE near Wilson Sharpsville Road when the Jeep hit the truck's trailer.

FOWLER, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO