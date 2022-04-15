Community steps in to help after a local business is damaged after truck crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver who was killed after a crash that resulted in a concrete pump truck flipping onto a car has been identified. Officials said 48-year-old Guy Tannehill from Clearfield received fatal injuries from the crash, which happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. near 3300 South Midland Drive.
The community came together to help 4-year-old Maleena Valdez’s family. She died after an 18-year-old woman drove without a license and slammed through the fence of Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. In the wake of tragedy, one community is coming together. Yareni Yuñez is a part of this...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues. He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side […]
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after a crash in Orange County on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-528 around mile marker 14. Investigators say a dump truck flipped, and the driver was pronounced dead...
The Victor community has been devastated by the loss of a 52-year-old, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Parma over the weekend. Steve Kneeland, 52, was killed in a crash that happened on West Ridge Road a little before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies with the Monroe...
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A south side business sustained major damage Friday afternoon after a car crashed through it. The crash happened at the corner of Garden and Western at about 3:15 p.m. According to the Peoria Fire Department, one person was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
MIAMI – A pickup truck was submerged into a canal after a crash in west Miami-Dade on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was parked on the grassy shoulder along the southbound on Krome Avenue when the driver of a tractor-trailer traveled off the road and collided with the vehicle.
A MUM has been driven round the bend after a car mysteriously appeared on her drive five days ago - but police won't move it. Debbie Flynn woke to find the silver Vauxhall Mokka next to her garage in Birmingham close to the city's airport. She immediately phoned police, who...
One person had to be taken to the hospital after their Jeep crashed into a semi truck, a collision that shut down traffic in Fowler Township Tuesday night. A 911 call summary says the semi truck driver contacted first responders. The driver said they were backing the semi into a driveway on Youngstown Kingsville Road NE near Wilson Sharpsville Road when the Jeep hit the truck's trailer.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a bedroom of a Palolo home. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. The family told KHON2 that no one...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County family is counting their blessings and assessing the damage Monday, after last Friday's tornado heavily damaged their home in Holt. Tiffany Lewis and her kids were in one of several homes there, damaged by what the National Weather Service says was an EF-1 tornado.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas, according to authorities. Metro Police said the 57-year-old Las Vegas man riding the ATV crashed into a parked flatbed truck Saturday night. They said the man was transported to a hospital, where...
A Tulsa man is in jail on Wednesday morning after admitting to stealing from four businesses. According to police, Someone saw 42-year-old Timothy Cobb at a business located near 41st and Harvard Tuesday morning and called police. Cobb was a suspect in other burglaries from earlier in the month. Police...
A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
Comments / 0