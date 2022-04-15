ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Richmond 'considered everyone his family'

By Scott Wise
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tasha Claiborne said she would remember her uncle Harry Claiborne III as most of the people who knew him would remember him — fondly.

"He took care of his family and friends," Tasha said. "Everyone called him 'Unc' because he considered everyone his family."

Harry Claiborne III, whose last address was in Powhatan County, was stabbed to death Thursday night. He was found on the sidewalk along 3900 block of Hull Street Road in South Richmond.

Richmond Police said he was 62 years old, Tasha said would have turned 63 in June.

"He was an electrician and certified HVAC Technician," she shared.

Harry Claiborne III

Tasha Claiborne said her family did not know why her uncle's life came to a violent and sudden end on that sidewalk.

"He was not a violent man. That's not how he lived his life. I will truly miss him," she said. "I'm praying they find out who did this to my uncle."

Anyone with was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Young at 804- 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

