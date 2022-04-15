ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JPMorgan Chase’s New Headquarters Will Be NYC’s Largest All-Electric Tower

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

JPMorgan Chase is planning one hefty deposit for the New York skyline.

The investment banking titan is building a new global headquarters that will be the city’s largest all-electric tower once complete. Located at 270 Park Avenue, the new skyscraper will measure 1,388 feet and rank as the sixth-tallest building in the Big Apple overall.

Penned by British architecture firm Foster + Partners , the company’s new HQ aims to honor New York’s rich architectural history, while also pointing to the future of sustainable design. In fact, the zero-emissions supertall will be powered exclusively by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant.

As to be expected, there is also a ton of tech to help the building operate as efficiently as possible, such as sensors, AI and machine learning systems that monitor energy needs and water usage. In addition, the structure itself will be made almost entirely from recycled, reused or upcycled materials from the site’s existing building, which will be demolished.

270 Park Avenue will be built for seamless integration into Manhattan’s streets. At the base, a fan-column structure and triangular bracing essentially lift the building off the ground by about 80 feet to extend the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue. The shape also creates 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level that will house a large, public plaza for the neighborhood’s workers, residents and visitors.

“The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below,” architect Norman Foster said in a statement . “The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future.”

The 60-story tower will offer 2.5 million square feet of space and accommodate some 14,000 JPMorgan Chase employees. Health and wellbeing will be a major focus, according to the company, with a team of experts developing amenities for employees, clients and visitors. Inside, there will be a fitness center, yoga and cycling rooms, physical therapy and medical facilities, modern mother’s rooms, and prayer and meditation spaces. New York restauranteur Danny Meyer is also working on an array of healthy dining options.

“We are extremely excited about the building’s state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among many other features” JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. “It is in the best location in one of the world’s greatest cities.”

There’s no arguing at least one of those points.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper Towers Over New York’s Central Park—and It’s Now Open

Click here to read the full article. Back in September 2020, we got a first look at two extravagant units inside 111 West 57. Though both units were finished at the time, and were selling for a whopping $105 million collectively, contractors were still putting final touches on the world’s skinniest skyscraper. Now, six months later, construction has finally finished on the striking, SHoP Architects-designed building, which is also known as Steinway Tower. Located on Billionaires Row, the tower was announced in 2013 and by the following year, ground had broken on the project that its New York City-based architects envisioned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

What Happens After a Superyacht Is Seized? It’s Uncharted Territory.

Click here to read the full article. Six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, authorities are detaining more luxury yachts in global ports than ever. This week’s tally includes 12 vessels under construction in The Netherlands—the world’s foremost superyacht builder—and a $120 million yacht seized in Spanish waters on an FBI warrant. The US Department of Justice worked with Spanish authorities to capture the 255-foot Tango, owned by Motiv Telecom founder Viktor Vekselberg. The US has joined a growing number of countries detaining superyachts suspected of belonging to businessmen connected to Vladimir Putin. “Tango is not the first time the United States has...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
mansionglobal.com

A Look at New York’s Gilded Age and Its Lavish Mansions

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, new wealth began to amass in the U.S., creating the era known as the Gilded Age. Opulence was prevalent, especially in New York society, with industry titans like John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and the Vanderbilts as the faces of the emerging new money.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Wichita Eagle

2nd Amazon warehouse in NYC to hold union election in April

A second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday. In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 every day from April 25-29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place on May 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Workers at NYC Grand Central Apple Store start moving to unionize

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple employees working at the New York City Grand Central Apple Store are working to form a union, with workers taking steps that could result in it being the first Apple retail outlet to unionize.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Foster + Partners’ New Manhattan Skyscraper Is Powered Entirely by Renewable Energy

Some of the world’s biggest businesses aren’t necessarily famous for their architecturally innovative headquarters, but JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s new headquarters may change that. After all, New York City—specifically Midtown—is known for its impressive collection of skyscrapers. That said, news of yet another one joining the ranks isn’t exactly surprising, but the one shooting up at 270 Park Avenue is different: The Foster + Partners–designed structure has zero carbon emissions and is 100% powered by renewable energy, courtesy of a nearby hydroelectric plant. This new ambitious project is certainly not Foster + Partners’ first unique design that has earned the English architecture firm a good deal of fame. They’re also the creatives behind The Gherkin, in London, HSBC Hong Kong, and New York’s Hearst Tower. The firm’s newest project on Park Avenue is poised to shake up one of the world’s most famous skylines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Foster
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Danny Meyer
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Art#Infrastructure#Electric Tower#Sustainable Design#British#Foster Partners#Hq
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Forget Penthouse Suites. These Solar-Powered Pods Are 5-Star Hotel Rooms That Cruise the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. Overwater bungalows are nothing new, but a motorized hotel suite capable of cruising the high seas certainly is. The brainchild of Pierpaolo Lazzarini, founder of the ever-disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio, the new Pearlsuite is an emissions-free floating adobe intended to revolutionize seaside hospitality. It was designed specifically for fellow Italian outfit Jet Capsule, which specializes in futuristic, sustainable vessels. Ideal for both existing and future resorts, the easy-to-build pod allows hoteliers to increase a property’s number of suites in a matter of weeks at what the design studio says is a very low cost. The pod...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Robb Report

Inside Ritz Carlton’s First Luxury Yacht Liner Launching This Summer

Click here to read the full article. When Ritz-Carlton announced it was building three luxury superyachts back in 2017, fans of the storied American hotel chain were surprised—and instantly eager to hop on board. Now, four years later, after pandemic-related delays and rumored overspending, the first vessel is finally ready to set sail this summer and prove five-star hospitality can exist on the high seas. The 623-foot cruise liner, christened Evrima, will embark on its inaugural voyage in the Mediterranean on August 6, but Ritz-Carlton just couldn’t resist showing off the lavish interiors beforehand. Much like a ritzy hotel, the beautiful...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy