JPMorgan Chase’s New Headquarters Will Be NYC’s Largest All-Electric Tower

JPMorgan Chase is planning one hefty deposit for the New York skyline.

The investment banking titan is building a new global headquarters that will be the city’s largest all-electric tower once complete. Located at 270 Park Avenue, the new skyscraper will measure 1,388 feet and rank as the sixth-tallest building in the Big Apple overall.

Penned by British architecture firm Foster + Partners , the company’s new HQ aims to honor New York’s rich architectural history, while also pointing to the future of sustainable design. In fact, the zero-emissions supertall will be powered exclusively by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant.

As to be expected, there is also a ton of tech to help the building operate as efficiently as possible, such as sensors, AI and machine learning systems that monitor energy needs and water usage. In addition, the structure itself will be made almost entirely from recycled, reused or upcycled materials from the site’s existing building, which will be demolished.

270 Park Avenue will be built for seamless integration into Manhattan’s streets. At the base, a fan-column structure and triangular bracing essentially lift the building off the ground by about 80 feet to extend the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue. The shape also creates 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level that will house a large, public plaza for the neighborhood’s workers, residents and visitors.

“The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below,” architect Norman Foster said in a statement . “The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future.”

The 60-story tower will offer 2.5 million square feet of space and accommodate some 14,000 JPMorgan Chase employees. Health and wellbeing will be a major focus, according to the company, with a team of experts developing amenities for employees, clients and visitors. Inside, there will be a fitness center, yoga and cycling rooms, physical therapy and medical facilities, modern mother’s rooms, and prayer and meditation spaces. New York restauranteur Danny Meyer is also working on an array of healthy dining options.

“We are extremely excited about the building’s state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among many other features” JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. “It is in the best location in one of the world’s greatest cities.”

There’s no arguing at least one of those points.