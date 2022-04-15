ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYC police arrest man suspected of setting fire to LGBTQ bar after dumping gasoline on floor

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o12rU_0fAeETWV00

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) – A 24-year-old man in New York City allegedly doused the floor of a Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar with gasoline, threw a lit cigarette on it and then ignited the gasoline with a lighter, causing an explosion and a fire , officials said.

Police arrested John Lhota on Wednesday in connection with the April 3 arson allegations. United States Attorney Breon Peace said his office would vigorously prosecute the case.

“As alleged, Lhota deliberately set fire to a bar and nightclub patronized by members of the LGBTQ+ community, seriously injuring two of its employees, and endangering all present including the tenants of the building as well as the first responders who battled the blaze for approximately one hour,” Peace said. “The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear of such a dangerous attack.”

Arsonist sets fire to LGBTQ bar in NYC after dumping gas on floor, video shows

Security video shows Lhota buying a red gas canister and filling it on the evening of April 3, prosecutors said. He allegedly brought it to Rash — the club — and started a fire.

Cameras at Rash captured the suspect dumping fuel inside the bar while another person stood in the background, seemingly unaware. The suspect ignited the fuel with a lighter, sparking a violent blaze.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8X87_0fAeETWV00
    Surveillance footage captured the arsonist pouring gas on the floor of the bar before igniting it with a lighter. (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358JK2_0fAeETWV00
    Surveillance footage captured the arsonist pouring gas on the floor of the bar before igniting it with a lighter. (NYPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBnP2_0fAeETWV00
    Surveillance footage captured the arsonist pouring gas on the floor of the bar before igniting it with a lighter. (NYPD)

“All the people in the bar suddenly rushed out screaming. I looked behind me … and there were enormous flames up to the ceiling. I was in disbelief,” Rash owner Claire Bendiner previously told WPIX.

Two Rash employees were injured badly enough that they required hospitalization. The fire also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, Bendiner said.

Lhota faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years behind bars if found guilty. He could face up to 40 years of imprisonment if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Logan County, WV for assaulting an officer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Whitman area of Logan County, West Virginia after deputies responded to a threatening complaint. Marshall Lee Tomblin was arrested on April 15 for Assault, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged in Scioto County shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early this morning in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to a 911 call around 5L40 a.m. Friday, April 15, on Blue Run Road in Lucasville. The call came from a woman claiming her boyfriend […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Nypd#Brooklyn#United States#Lgbtq New Yorkers
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy