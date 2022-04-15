Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• An interview with the actor and writer Sharon Horgan contained some errors. Horgan co-founded the production company Merman with Clelia Mountford, not with Jeremy Rainbird, and Horgan co-starred in Aisling Bea’s This Way Up but did not co-write the show. Also, the sitcom Motherland was twice misnamed as Motherhood ( Just like starting over , 9 April, Saturday magazine, p18).

• Our egg estimates were not quite right in a rhubarb recipe collection (2 April, Feast, p3). At 15g per large yolk, the 90g needed for the baharat custard equates to yolks from 6 large eggs, not 7; and the 60g yolks needed for the trifle’s custard would be from 4 large eggs, not 3.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Luhansk residents told to evacuate as Russia moves focus to east Ukraine

Man charged with terror offense over Brooklyn subway shooting

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing review – an agonising string of missed opportunities

Tom Cruise, Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway – and Elvis – set for Cannes film festival

Tell us: have you experienced staff shortages at your workplace?

Briton accused of spying for Russia at Berlin embassy to be tried at Old Bailey

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

